Tucson, AZ

Washington State looks to extend winning streak to three Saturday against Arizona, former Cougar quarterback

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
KHQ Right Now

First look: Strong Washington State defense and high-octane Washington passing offense collide in Apple Cup

What is it? An intriguing edition of the Apple Cup, featuring a stalwart defense from Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) – riding a three-game winning streak and looking for a second straight victory in the rivalry series – and a high-octane passing game from 12th-ranked Washington (9-2, 6-2), which made a major turnaround this season under a first-year coach and is playing at its best down the stretch.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley named finalist for Butkus Award

PULLMAN – In his first and only season at Washington State, Daiyan Henley has distinguished himself in the program, earning a distinction that no Cougars linebacker before him had attained. On Tuesday, Henley became the first player in WSU history to be named a finalist for the Butkus Award,...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

MOURNING IN MOSCOW: Four University of Idaho students murdered

Four University of Idaho students were found dead in off-campus housing on Sunday, Nov. 13, stabbed multiple times in their sleep. A week later, a suspect has not been apprehended, and the community is grieving. Here's what investigators know, as well as what families have to say about their loss.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund announced by Sigma Chi

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Sigma Chi International Fraternity has announced a memorial scholarship fund to honor Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students murdered last week. The memorial scholarship will be presented annually to a deserving undergraduate member of the fraternity's Gamma Eta chapter, "forever recognizing the...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow Police Department shares new information about murder of 4 students

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department is releasing new information about the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last week. A new webpage has been created on the City of Moscow's website where updated information will be posted. To find it, click here. According to...
MOSCOW, ID

