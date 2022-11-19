The NFL has insisted no penalty was committed during the New England Patriots' game-winning punt return for a touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league said that Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. legally hit Justin Hardee of the Jets on a block that originated from the side at around the New York 15-yard line. Hardee attempted to chase New England's Marcus Jones down before Jones entered the end zone for the touchdown that propelled the hosts to a massive 10-3 victory:

1 DAY AGO