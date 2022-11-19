Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Seahawks QB Geno Smith New $35 Million Contract? - NFL GM
There might not be another player in the NFL that has played their way into a big contract this offseason more than Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith. Once considered a potential tank commander by many, Smith is playing at an MVP level and has Seattle firmly in the playoff picture.
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields injury revealed; could be season ending
The Chicago Bears might have a different quarterback next week. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was injured at the end of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The Bears quarterback was seen carted off the field following the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would be day-to-day. It’s possible the Bears could start backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after a report revealed Fields’ injury.
CBS stops showing Cowboys-Vikings game on national broadcast due to lopsided score
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play
The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
NFL: No block in the back in Patriots' game-winning punt return vs. Jets
The NFL has insisted no penalty was committed during the New England Patriots' game-winning punt return for a touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league said that Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. legally hit Justin Hardee of the Jets on a block that originated from the side at around the New York 15-yard line. Hardee attempted to chase New England's Marcus Jones down before Jones entered the end zone for the touchdown that propelled the hosts to a massive 10-3 victory:
Peyton Manning reveals reaction to Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim HC
Peyton Manning is among those who didn't expect Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to replace head coach Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday. While speaking with Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Manning admitted he was surprised that Saturday was named Reich's temporary replacement on Nov. 7. "I didn’t have any insider...
Troy Aikman blasts Cardinals over ’embarrassing’ effort
Troy Aikman did not hold back when watching a pathetic display from the Arizona Cardinals late in their 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in Mexico City. The Cardinals were down 31-10 against the 49ers in the fourth quarter. San Francisco had the ball at the Arizona 32 and ran a bootleg left. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass to George Kittle, who was wide open. Kittle took the pass and raced down the left sideline, breaking a tackle at the 13.
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently, some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Myles Garrett lamenting Browns 'wasting' players' primes?
Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't hiding he's displeased this fall. "We have to make sure that we don’t waste the talent that we have in its prime right now," Garrett said while speaking with reporters coming off Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and The Medina Gazette. "We have to do our best with it.
Jayron Kearse taunts Vikings after getting sack in revenge game
The Dallas Cowboys had a big day in Minnesota on Sunday, and few enjoyed it more than safety Jayron Kearse. Kearse, a former Vikings player, had a brutal way of taunting the team and its fans during Sunday’s game. After collecting a sack in the third quarter of what had turned into a blowout, Kearse turned and mocked the Vikings by mocking the team’s “skol” clap.
Bengals Make Three Roster Moves
Cincinnati also designated OT Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
NFL Insider Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Update
The timetable for Odell Beckham Jr. and his NFL return is quickly approaching. While he’s still recovering from his ACL injury, he’s checking out teams he wants to play for this season. However, one NFL insider is giving another update on where Beckham may go this season. So...
Bears QB Justin Fields apologized to teammates after loss to Falcons
Justin Fields has dramatically elevated his play over the past several weeks, and the Chicago Bears quarterback’s leadership traits were also on display after Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields threw an interception on Chicago’s final drive, which allowed the Falcons to put the finishing touches on...
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Divulged the 1 Reason Diontae Johnson Is Lacking Targets
This holiday season, Pittsburgh Steelers #1 wide receiver, Diontae Johnson , is hoping that he gets some increased opportunities. He has voiced his frustration more than once this season over his lack of targets, including after the Week 11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. “Any football player would be frustrated,”...
