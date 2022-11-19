Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on November 18, 2022, coming to you live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!. A first round match for the "SmackDown" World Cup are set to be held tonight, as Canada's Sami Zayn will go head-to-head with United Kingdom's Butch. Zayn and Butch have been at odds with one another over the past few weeks through the feud between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes respectively, and will both be participating in the upcoming WarGames match. Who will come out on top?

