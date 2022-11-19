Read full article on original website
Related
Great Muta Victorious In Final NJPW Bout At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
Great Muta walks away a winner. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Great Muta picked up a victory in his final NJPW match ever. Muta teamed with Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano to defeat The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, & Jeff Cobb. During the bout, Muta was able to avoid the...
First IWGP Women's Champion crowned at NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over
The first-ever champion was crowned Sunday morning in Ariake Arena.
PWMania
Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega is returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he appeared via video promo at Sunday’s NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over event to challenge Will Ospreay to a match on January 4, 2023 at Wrestle Kingdom 17. On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling made the match official.
itrwrestling.com
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over 2022 Results
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over will see the top stars of the two promotions clash for the first time in a series of mixed-tag matches. This included former MMA stars Tom Lawlor and Syuri taking on the formidable duo of Giulia and Zack Sabre Jr in a fun contest that saw Lawlor and Syuri overcome the more technical ‘Zack Sabre Giulia’.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Full Gear: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Gets Revenge Against Luchasaurus In Steel Cage Match
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has gotten revenge against his former friend, Luchasaurus. Months ago, Luchasaurus would backstab his friend “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and teamed up with Christian Cage, and AEW Full Gear opened up with a steel cage bout between the two that saw Jungle Boy get his revenge.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/18) - Two First Round World Cup Tournament Matches, Kevin Owens Returns, Shayna Baszler Vs. Shotzi
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on November 18, 2022, coming to you live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!. A first round match for the "SmackDown" World Cup are set to be held tonight, as Canada's Sami Zayn will go head-to-head with United Kingdom's Butch. Zayn and Butch have been at odds with one another over the past few weeks through the feud between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes respectively, and will both be participating in the upcoming WarGames match. Who will come out on top?
Yardbarker
Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) becomes the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion
At Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, KAIRI (Kairi Sane) became the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish of the bout saw the former WWE star hit Iwatani with a spinning back fist and then dropped an elbow off the top rope for the three count.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
nodq.com
Results of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2022
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * This match had no disqualifications and no count-outs. Jarrett came to the ring with several people dressed up as Sting. * A bodybag appeared on the stage and...
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – November 17, 2022
Match starts off with Kiana James gets a headlock but Asuka counters easily. She hooks a side headlock and clowns James a bit before getting some dancing in. She hits a clothesline, but misses the hip attack. James works Asuka over in the corner and backflips out and runs back...
tjrwrestling.net
Huge WarGames Match Was Pitched For 2019 Survivor Series
A massive tri-branded WarGames match was considered for the 2019 Survivor Series when NXT joined Raw and SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy. With AEW Dynamite on the horizon in late 2019, WWE took a pre-emptive strike against Tony Khan’s company as they debuted NXT on the USA Network just weeks before Dynamite began on TNT kickstarting the ‘Wednesday Night Wars.’
PWMania
Updated Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo (1/4/23)
On January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will present its biggest annual show of the year Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom is well known as the largest professional wrestling show in the world outside of the United States. As of this writing, there have been 5...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Teases Big Gimmick Change At Full Gear
One of AEW’s most unique characters has teased a potential change to his gimmick ahead of a Full Gear match. Danhausen is an interesting wrestler in AEW that is known for painting his face while talking about how he’s “very nice, very evil” among other things. Prior to signing with AEW, Danhause gained a lot of popularity in the wrestling indies along with social media, Youtube and other outlets.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (November 19)
The results are in for NJPW Strong Showdown. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held their NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19, 2022, with the matches being taped at Los Angeles’ The Vermont Hollywood on October 16, 2022. The show broadcasted on NJPW World. Here are the full results...
tjrwrestling.net
Name Behind Staggering AEW Full Gear Main Event Finish Revealed
Full Gear saw MJF finally fulfill his own prophecy and capture the AEW World Championship but not without a shocking twist at the end. MJF had promised to not use his Dynamite Diamond ring to defeat Jon Moxley at Full Gear as he has so many times before but he was also at pains to remind the crowd week after week that the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist. At Full Gear, the full picture became clear.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they chowed down on real dog food as part of a storyline in the company. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
itrwrestling.com
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For 2023 WWE Premium Live Event
Currently reigning as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE ship for well over two years. He returned from hiatus at the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view, lifting the Universal Championship mere days later at Payback, and holding onto it ever since. With this...
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Kenny Omega-NJPW
As reported earlier, Kenny Omega issued the challenge for his first New Japan Pro Wrestling match since 2019. At the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, Omega appeared via video to challenge IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Fightful Select has reported that...
tjrwrestling.net
The Elite Lose World Trios Championship Match At Full Gear In AEW Return
The Elite are officially back in AEW. They created All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and they were also suspended from the same company for two and a half months. However, The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) made their official comeback to AEW at the promotions Full Gear pay-per-view. However, taking on Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M.), they would lose their title shot match for the AEW World Trios Championship.
Comments / 0