fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
WILX-TV
Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - RSV cases are on the rise among adults and the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Tressa Gardner, with McLaren, said, “If the kids are sick, don’t take them to grandma and grandpa’s house - it’s not to be taken lightly in the elderly population”
95.3 MNC
Indiana said to be in a “diabetes epidemic”
Health experts say Indiana is in a “diabetes epidemic.” An estimated 650,000 Hoosiers have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. That’s about 12-percent of the state’s population. Experts say the epidemic is not over how many people have the disease, but how expensive it has become...
michiganradio.org
CDC study: Adults recently infected with COVID often wrong about transmission risks
A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control study finds that many people in southeast Michigan had the wrong idea about COVID-19 community transmission levels — even though they had just been infected. The study surveyed thousands of adults in Metro Detroit, and DuPage County, Ill., in June and July...
whmi.com
Area Hospitals Perform Well In Patient Safety Ratings
A couple of hospitals in the region have received a stellar rating from Leapfrog, an independent, nonprofit healthcare watchdog group that rates hospitals according to their ability to protect patients from preventable errors. Leapfrog rated nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide on over 30 measures of patient safety. Of Michigan hospitals that...
Majority Black neighborhoods in Michigan twice as likely to face debt collection lawsuits
According to a report from the 'Justice for All Commission,' over half of all cases are filed by five large national companies that buy debts for pennies on the dollar from original creditors.
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
votebeat.org
After Michigan students clog campus polling places, university and election officials look for a better way
The onslaught of first-time student voters who overwhelmed polling places at Michigan’s two largest universities on Election Day has officials looking for ways to avoid such severe backups in future elections. An unprecedented hundreds of students at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus and at Michigan State University...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
Complete lists of 2022 Michigan Top Workplaces winners
Here are the winners of the 2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. The Free Press partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage, an employee research and culture technology firm, for the 15th year to determine this year's winners. The rankings are based solely on employee survey feedback that is then analyzed based on...
95.3 MNC
What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana
Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Michigan Daily
Adenovirus cases increase on UMich campus, Ernst urges caution
Robert Ernst, chief health officer at the University of Michigan, sent out an email Wednesday to the University community warning of high levels of adenovirus on campus. The adenovirus is a common cause of the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or gastrointestinal symptoms. They typically last from a few days up to several weeks. The virus spreads through contact with droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or throat or from contaminated surfaces. Ernst’s message comes one week before Thanksgiving break, and he wrote that students should remain vigilant prior to returning to their permanent residences.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One
Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
95.3 MNC
Indiana unemployment rate at 3% for October
Indiana’s unemployment rate in October stands at 3.0%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in October stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in September. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.3% for October, remaining above the national rate of...
Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public
(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
