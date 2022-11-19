Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Indiana unemployment rate at 3% for October
Indiana’s unemployment rate in October stands at 3.0%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in October stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in September. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.3% for October, remaining above the national rate of...
WIBC.com
The Club Q Shooting: Reason for Anxiety in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS--When a 22-year-old man started shooting in a gay night club in Colorado Springs, just before midnight Saturday, two club patrons confronted him and stopped him. Those people were heroes, said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center, which offers support to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people impacted by AIDS and HIV.
95.3 MNC
What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana
Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
Indiana Turkey Prices Spike
Consumers can expect higher turkey prices at grocery stores this Thanksgiving. This trend is not surprising given rising costs of other meat and produce. The poultry supply chain has been affected by various factors, including the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, and increases in feed, energy, gas, labor, and transportation prices. Despite this, however, Jayson Lusk, head and Distinguished Professor of Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics, says that poultry, including turkey, remains an affordable protein option for upcoming holiday meals.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on how to avoid getting flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What can you do to protect yourself from getting sick amid the flu activity in Indiana?. Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” on “News 8 at 11 p.m.”. Learn...
3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year
Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
wdrb.com
Indiana announces 1st confirmed monkeypox-related death in the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor on Wednesday. The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to a news release. The department of health didn't provide any additional information about the patient due to privacy laws.
95.3 MNC
Program aims to alleviate stress, prevent suicides among Michigan first responders
First responders experience some of the most horrific events in modern life and often carry huge loads of stress home from their jobs. A new program developed by Wayne State University provides resources and cutting-edge services to Michigan first responders to alleviate post-traumatic stress disorder and other work-related mental health challenges.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These Midwest States in November
As inflation continues to impact many individuals and families across America, some states are still rolling out stimulus payments to help offset the financial effects, including three key spots in...
wevv.com
Energy assistance available to low-income families
If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify. "Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
Indiana governor honors southern Indiana leader with the state's highest honor
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chief Elf of Santa Claus, Indiana has just received the state's highest award for her life of service to the community. Governor Eric Holcomb said on Friday this year's Sachem Award recipient is southern Indiana leader Pat Koch, one of the original partners of Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in southern Indiana.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WISH-TV
Judge to consider blocking AG Rokita from accessing abortion patient’s records
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emergency hearing has been set for Friday morning on the preliminary injunction filed last week against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita by the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June. The suit was filed Nov. 3 in Marion...
November proves lucrative month for Indiana Powerball players
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Powerball players have had quite a November so far. More than a dozen winning tickets worth between $50,000 and $200,000 have been sold in the Hoosier State this month. The winning streak started as the Powerball jackpot surged toward $2 billion. Ten winning tickets were sold in Indiana for the Nov. 5 […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
