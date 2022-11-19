ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

95.3 MNC

Indiana unemployment rate at 3% for October

Indiana’s unemployment rate in October stands at 3.0%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in October stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in September. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.3% for October, remaining above the national rate of...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

The Club Q Shooting: Reason for Anxiety in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS--When a 22-year-old man started shooting in a gay night club in Colorado Springs, just before midnight Saturday, two club patrons confronted him and stopped him. Those people were heroes, said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center, which offers support to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people impacted by AIDS and HIV.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95.3 MNC

What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana

Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
INDIANA STATE
The Waynedale News

Indiana Turkey Prices Spike

Consumers can expect higher turkey prices at grocery stores this Thanksgiving. This trend is not surprising given rising costs of other meat and produce. The poultry supply chain has been affected by various factors, including the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, and increases in feed, energy, gas, labor, and transportation prices. Despite this, however, Jayson Lusk, head and Distinguished Professor of Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics, says that poultry, including turkey, remains an affordable protein option for upcoming holiday meals.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on how to avoid getting flu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What can you do to protect yourself from getting sick amid the flu activity in Indiana?. Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” on “News 8 at 11 p.m.”. Learn...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year

Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Indiana announces 1st confirmed monkeypox-related death in the state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor on Wednesday. The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to a news release. The department of health didn't provide any additional information about the patient due to privacy laws.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Program aims to alleviate stress, prevent suicides among Michigan first responders

First responders experience some of the most horrific events in modern life and often carry huge loads of stress home from their jobs. A new program developed by Wayne State University provides resources and cutting-edge services to Michigan first responders to alleviate post-traumatic stress disorder and other work-related mental health challenges.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Energy assistance available to low-income families

If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify. "Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

November proves lucrative month for Indiana Powerball players

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Powerball players have had quite a November so far.  More than a dozen winning tickets worth between $50,000 and $200,000 have been sold in the Hoosier State this month.  The winning streak started as the Powerball jackpot surged toward $2 billion. Ten winning tickets were sold in Indiana for the Nov. 5 […]
INDIANA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN

