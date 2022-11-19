ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

jambroadcasting.com

Men’s Basketball Defeats Concordia University 101-90

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their game against Concordia University 101-90. The Mountaineers remained in Georgetown, Texas, for one final neutral site match against the Tornados from Concordia University. The win streak for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now sits at five after the Mountaineers handled the...
KERRVILLE, TX

