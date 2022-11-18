Read full article on original website
Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served
When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Upworthy
Four single moms join hands to buy a home, transforming their lives and creating a paradise
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 18, 2022. It has since been updated. It is understandable that humans build their lives around their partners, but it is also a lost opportunity to not live with our best friends. Of course, there are a lucky few whose partners also happen to be their best friends, but it's a fair assessment to say they are in a minority. Buying a home, which was once a middle-class aspiration, is now more of a distant dream for the majority of people. Setting an example to many, four women have joined hands to buy a home in an urban area in Washington DC, reported TODAY. They are now reimagining the core concepts our society is built on—family and child-rearing. People have built families, had children, and invested in assets with their partners, and now four women are showing that maybe it's not such a bad idea to rework how we view these concepts to find happiness, especially if one's current living situation is not working out.
Woman trashes her 'racist' father at his funeral in viral video
The video of a woman berating her dead father at his funeral goes viral!. The speaker, whose name, age, or location isn’t revealed, is unapologetic about making harsh and hateful comments about her father at his funeral. She also posted the video of her speech and shared it on social media after captioning it that she doesn’t care and will say what needs to be said every single time.
YAHOO!
How much sleep do you need at every age? Guidance for babies, kids, teens, adults
Sleep is an essential bodily function for people of all ages; it restores your body and mind at the end of each day. This restorative process keeps us healthy, energized and improves mental clarity, memory, concentration, inflammation, mood and other vital aspects of the human body. On the flip side, a lack of sleep has been linked to negative health effects like poor mental health, obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and even early death.
Program helps siblings of children with special needs
Delois Meyer has three children, but her youngest family members have had to take on extra responsibilities from a young age. “My oldest daughter has Down syndrome,” Meyer said. “I have two younger daughters and we have that dynamic where their oldest sibling — they actually have to help take care of her sometimes.”
How to Raise Special Needs Children as a Single Mom
I am a single mom, raising a child with special needs/disabilities. Or, this type of child may be called neurodivergent. This is a tough job, and I want us all to help each other! I want other single moms raising children with disabilities to feel supported and learn and grow. I'm not just a mom, though, I've also worked in schools and residential homes with special needs children, such as children with mental illness/depression, ADHD, anxiety, Deafness, and other conditions.
14 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides Making Shocking, Wild, And Ridiculous Demands For Their Wedding
Imagine forcing people to pay $2,000 to be in a wedding party. 😳
Disabled daughter enjoys BMX racing thanks to adorable Dad who pushes her stroller all the way
She suffered a brain stem stroke in 2018 but has been constantly trying to gather all life experiences she can.
macaronikid.com
Teaching Children To Be Thankful
Here come the holidays. The commercials have started, promoting all the latest gadgets and toys to catch a child's attention. Our mailbox has been overflowing with catalogs. Emails average 60-80 ads every day. Every child's Christmas wish list gets longer as the advertising becomes a daily reminder of what they want.
WebMD
When Your Culture Expects You to Age in Place at Home
At age 60, Jessica Kim’s mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. During the first years of her mother’s illness, Kim’s parents were still living in their own home in New Jersey. During a visit, Kim found fast food wrappers scattered all over the house. She realized they were struggling to care for themselves, and she moved them into her home in Boston.
How Teens Are Making Up for Lost Time Post-Pandemic
There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on teenagers, many of whom missed out on sports, activities, club meetings, prom, in-person learning, and opportunities for building social connections, all while facing public health concerns, the threat of a recession, and other societal issues. A...
Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things
It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
Upworthy
Dutch town was built just for people with dementia and it helps uphold their sense of independence
Taking care of a spouse or parent with dementia can be an alienating experience, as individuals experiencing severe cognitive impairment are in need of constant caregiving. While many of us would do anything to avoid residential memory care facilities, the unfortunate reality is that they are sometimes the only choice for people suffering from severe dementia. A planned village just outside of Amsterdam aims to provide a different and safer kind of future for people living with severe dementia. The people of Hogeweyk, a village in the Dutch province of Weesp, have conventional lives. They visit the grocery store, gripe about the weather and take part in a weekly bingo game. Hogeweyk is a nursing home that has been made to appear like the real world.
TOO MUCH: Since When Did Our Kids Become Tiny Salespeople?
Given that I've only been a parent for a mere seven years, I'm no expert and I certainly still have a lot to learn. I was never one of those 'I read it in the parenting books' kind of moms, I'm more so the 4am 'is this normal' text message to my friends kind of gal. Recently I had a few conversations with some fellow parents (and even some friends who don't have kids) about our little ones being little salespeople. Let me explain.
Sioux City Journal
What toddlers need in their diet and what food to avoid serving them
Q: My toddler is getting more curious about food and feeding himself. What are good things to give to him, and what should I avoid?. A: It’s great that your toddler is showing interest in what he eats and wants to be a part of choosing food. With your 2-year-old's blossoming language and social skills, he’s ready to become an active mealtime participant. He should no longer be drinking from a bottle, and he can now eat many of the same foods that the rest of the family is enjoying. His diet should include three healthy meals a day, plus one or two snacks.
Eight Ways to Support an Alzheimer’s Caregiver
The post Eight Ways to Support an Alzheimer’s Caregiver appeared first on Seniors Guide.
momcollective.com
Budget-Friendly Gifts for Moms
I won’t lie–our Christmas budget this year is a lot smaller than it has been in years past. Not because we (thankfully) had any outstanding medical bills or just bought a new house/car. It shrunk simply because its just expensive being a human right now. With gas prices soaring, inflation skyrocketing, and the price of groceries up at least 24%, we simply do not have the same amount saved as we have before–and I know we can’t be the only ones.
