Illinois State

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Reacts After Being Compared to Zanab Jaffrey: ‘Our Situations Are So Different’

By Kat Pettibone
 2 days ago
Not alike! While Love Is Blind’s Zanab Jaffrey and Deepti Vempati both turned downs their respective fiancé’s at the alter — that doesn’t mean the two women are exactly the same.

Which 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Are Still Together?

"There have been a lot of comparisons," Deepti, 31, told E! News in an interview published on Friday, November 18. "I think our situations are so different. Cole and Shake are different people. There's a side of Cole that's a little bit immature. He's young, but, hopefully, he can see himself and it seems like he's growing and learning from it, honestly."

Throughout season 2 of the reality series, fans saw Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee struggle with not having a physical connection to Deepti. In several scenes, he referred to his fiancée as his “aunt.” While viewers didn’t see the pair discuss their issues with each other, Deepti told Us Weekly in February that they were “pretty transparent throughout our whole process” — and she “knew what she had to do” when it came to their impending nuptials.

“No one should have doubts about me [on our wedding day] and I deserve the best,” she explained. “So it’s, like, if you’re not gonna be able to offer it for me, then there’s no chance I’m staying.”

After the Illinois native refused to marry the "Life Is Blurry" podcast host, 33, on the Love Is Blind season 2 finale, which aired in February, fans began to speculate that Zanab, 32, was looking to follow in Deepti's footsteps by refusing to say “I do” to then-fiancé Cole Barnett .

In the episode, which dropped earlier this month, the flight attendant listed reasons similar to the Chicago resident for why she couldn't marry the 27-year-old realtor, claiming he "disrespected" and "insulted" her while they were together.

“You have single-handily shattered my self-confidence,” she told Cole while standing at the altar. “And I hate that you have that effect on me."

Everything Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Abhishek Chatterjee Have Said About Their Tumultuous Split

When the season 3 reunion aired a week later, the Dallas resident doubled down on her original comments , saying it was Cole's "saving grace” that Netflix didn’t include all of the tense moments between them. She then alleged that Kings Unversity alum pushed food away from her, tried to “control” what she ate and made “daily comments about [her] face and body [that] were not used.”

After he denied her claims, she added: “And that’s great because it really did protect you and you are now denying it and calling me a liar in front of all these people.”

However, despite her similarities to the Deepti, Zanab recently took to social media to clarify that their respective weddings were actually filmed only a week apart — which means she was unaware of what unfolded at the data analyst's wedding.

Love Is Blind’s Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey’s Ups and Downs

The Bradley University alum, for her part, told E! on Friday that she has been in touch with Zanab since season 3 aired — but is giving the flight attendant a little room to breathe.

"I just want to give her some time to get through all of the things that she's getting through without us bombarding her with messages,” she shared.

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
rolling out

Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
