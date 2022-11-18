Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
Related
Liberty News
Lady Flames Maintain Lead at TYR ’85 Invite
Liberty earned victory in all seven events tonight to wrap up day two of the 2022 TYR ’85 Invite, Saturday at Liberty Natatorium, and the Lady Flames maintain the lead in the team standings. Following the conclusion of two days of this weekend’s three-day invitational, Liberty leads the team...
Liberty News
Men’s wrestlers rack up four third-place showings in Lindenwood Open
Liberty University men’s wrestling seniors Jeff Allen and Rick Weaver, both defending NCWA Grand National champions, won consolation championships in separate heavyweight brackets of the Lindenwood Open, highlighting the Flames’ strong showing against a number of NCAA programs on Saturday in St. Louis. Allen was pinned by Northeast...
Liberty News
Freece Earns 5th Place at WVU Invite in One-Meter Diving
Liberty junior Maddie Freece highlighted Liberty’s diving contingent on day two of the WVU Invite, earning fifth place on one-meter springboard, Friday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. Liberty A Finalist. • Jr. Maddie Freece – One-meter diving (6) (5th in A Final – 264.40,...
Liberty News
No. 1 Seed Liberty Earns Spirited 3-2 Win at No. 4 Seed Lipscomb, Advances to ASUN Final
For the second night in a row, No. 1 seed Liberty rallied for a five-set win, this time overcoming a 2-1 deficit to down the host, fourth-seeded Lipscomb Bisons 3-2 (17-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13) to advance to the ASUN Volleyball Championship title match at Allen Arena. The Lady Flames...
Liberty News
No. 2 Seed FGCU Wins 2nd ASUN Title in a Row with Sweep of Top-Seeded Liberty
FGCU (26-7) pushed its winning streak to 10 matches in a row, becoming the first team since Lipscomb in 2015 and 2016 to win back-to-back ASUN Volleyball Championship titles. The Lady Flames (23-8) brought a 12-match winning streak into tonight’s final, defeating No. 8 seed Stetson and No. 4 seed Lipscomb, both in five sets, to advance to the final.
Liberty News
Liberty Finishes 9th in WVU Invite Team Diving Event
The Liberty diving contingent finished ninth in the team diving event at the WVU Invite, Saturday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. • Team Diving Event – Liberty A – 9th place in 216.15 (Maddie Freece, Mary Herndon, Grace Gooding) • Team Diving Event...
Liberty News
Lady Flames sweep series with Saints, extend ACHA DI-record winning streak to 54
For the second game in a row, Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team was locked in a tie with No. 9 Maryville University after the first period before asserting control by the end of the second, this time netting two goals in the final four minutes to seize a 2-0 lead en route to a 5-0 triumph Saturday night at the LaHaye Ice Center. Junior goalie Amanda Storey posted her third shutout in five games between the pipes this season as the Lady Flames outshot the Saints, 48-23.
Liberty News
Flames open 5-0 lead on No. 2 Rebels, complete sweep to leave Vegas on high note
A 5-2 victory over No. 2-ranked UNLV at the City National Arena in Las Vegas gave Liberty University’s No. 4 ACHA Division I men’s hockey team an improbable sweep, and plenty to be thankful for as the Flames head their separate ways to celebrate Thanksgiving with families and friends.
Liberty News
Southern Miss Overcomes Furious Liberty Rally, Prevails 76-72
Southern Miss overcame a furious Liberty rally and prevailed 76-72, Friday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames trailed by 26, 52-26, early in the second half before going on a 26-0 run to even up the game at 52-52. Liberty took a 61-59 lead following a four-point play from Darius McGhee with 5:23 to play, but the Golden Eagles made some key baskets down the stretch to come away with the victory.
Liberty News
Late Score Lifts Hokies Over Flames
After Liberty reeled off 15-straight points to take the lead, Virginia Tech used a third rushing touchdown by Jalen Holston midway through the fourth quarter to secure a 23-22 win, Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium. The win snapped Virginia Tech’s seven-game losing streak and moves the Hokies to 3-8 on...
Liberty News
No. 1 Lady Flames overcome slow start to pull away from No. 9 Saints, 5-1
Fresh off two dominant wins at No. 2 Adrian University, Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team rallied after a slow start to defeat No. 9 Maryville University, 5-1, Friday afternoon in the series opener at the LaHaye Ice Center, its league record 52nd win in a row.
Comments / 0