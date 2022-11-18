For the second game in a row, Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team was locked in a tie with No. 9 Maryville University after the first period before asserting control by the end of the second, this time netting two goals in the final four minutes to seize a 2-0 lead en route to a 5-0 triumph Saturday night at the LaHaye Ice Center. Junior goalie Amanda Storey posted her third shutout in five games between the pipes this season as the Lady Flames outshot the Saints, 48-23.

