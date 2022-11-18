ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Lady Flames Maintain Lead at TYR ’85 Invite

Liberty earned victory in all seven events tonight to wrap up day two of the 2022 TYR ’85 Invite, Saturday at Liberty Natatorium, and the Lady Flames maintain the lead in the team standings. Following the conclusion of two days of this weekend’s three-day invitational, Liberty leads the team...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Men’s wrestlers rack up four third-place showings in Lindenwood Open

Liberty University men’s wrestling seniors Jeff Allen and Rick Weaver, both defending NCWA Grand National champions, won consolation championships in separate heavyweight brackets of the Lindenwood Open, highlighting the Flames’ strong showing against a number of NCAA programs on Saturday in St. Louis. Allen was pinned by Northeast...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Freece Earns 5th Place at WVU Invite in One-Meter Diving

Liberty junior Maddie Freece highlighted Liberty’s diving contingent on day two of the WVU Invite, earning fifth place on one-meter springboard, Friday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. Liberty A Finalist. • Jr. Maddie Freece – One-meter diving (6) (5th in A Final – 264.40,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Liberty News

No. 2 Seed FGCU Wins 2nd ASUN Title in a Row with Sweep of Top-Seeded Liberty

FGCU (26-7) pushed its winning streak to 10 matches in a row, becoming the first team since Lipscomb in 2015 and 2016 to win back-to-back ASUN Volleyball Championship titles. The Lady Flames (23-8) brought a 12-match winning streak into tonight’s final, defeating No. 8 seed Stetson and No. 4 seed Lipscomb, both in five sets, to advance to the final.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Finishes 9th in WVU Invite Team Diving Event

The Liberty diving contingent finished ninth in the team diving event at the WVU Invite, Saturday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. • Team Diving Event – Liberty A – 9th place in 216.15 (Maddie Freece, Mary Herndon, Grace Gooding) • Team Diving Event...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lady Flames sweep series with Saints, extend ACHA DI-record winning streak to 54

For the second game in a row, Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team was locked in a tie with No. 9 Maryville University after the first period before asserting control by the end of the second, this time netting two goals in the final four minutes to seize a 2-0 lead en route to a 5-0 triumph Saturday night at the LaHaye Ice Center. Junior goalie Amanda Storey posted her third shutout in five games between the pipes this season as the Lady Flames outshot the Saints, 48-23.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Southern Miss Overcomes Furious Liberty Rally, Prevails 76-72

Southern Miss overcame a furious Liberty rally and prevailed 76-72, Friday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames trailed by 26, 52-26, early in the second half before going on a 26-0 run to even up the game at 52-52. Liberty took a 61-59 lead following a four-point play from Darius McGhee with 5:23 to play, but the Golden Eagles made some key baskets down the stretch to come away with the victory.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Late Score Lifts Hokies Over Flames

After Liberty reeled off 15-straight points to take the lead, Virginia Tech used a third rushing touchdown by Jalen Holston midway through the fourth quarter to secure a 23-22 win, Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium. The win snapped Virginia Tech’s seven-game losing streak and moves the Hokies to 3-8 on...
LYNCHBURG, VA

