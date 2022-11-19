Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
U-Haul Truck Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also reportedly took a...
lite987whop.com
Local man arrested on burglary charge
An investigation of a burglary in progress on East Ninth Street Sunday afternoon led to the arrest of a local man. Hopkinsville police were notified of a burglary at an apartment in the 1000 block of East Ninth and were told the suspect, 36-year old Howki Tools of Hopkinsville, had fled on foot.
Two Teens Arrested After Fleeing Police in Stolen SUV
November 18, 2022 – Investigation by TITANS detectives, working closely with Violent Crimes Division detectives, Thursday night led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two male teens. The stolen Ford Escape was spotted near Clarksville Pike and West Hamilton Road. The driver fled when...
wevv.com
Man arrested after stabbing in Madisonville
Police say a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky late Friday. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a stabbing that happened on Pride Place around 10 p.m. Friday. The 911 caller told officers that 34-year-old Marvin Rice had stabbed...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen From Wallet
Hopkinsville Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville man reported money stolen from his wallet Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $1,585 from a man’s wallet that was inside the home on Bryan Street without his permission. No arrest has been made but the...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
lite987whop.com
High speed pursuit ends with arrest
A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Three charged with drug trafficking in Oak Grove
One woman and two men are facing drug charges after police reportedly went to an Oak Grove home to deliver an arrest warrant Saturday morning.
Portland Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Pedestrian Hit and Run
On 11/20/2022, at around 6:40 PM, a pedestrian on TGT Road was struck by a vehicle sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was near the intersection of Highway 109 and TGT Road in Portland, Tennessee. The victim who was struck advised Officers the driver pulled over and initially spoke...
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
WBKO
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug possession on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 33-year-old Christopher Davis was seen by police swinging his arms around erratically while walking down the road. He reportedly told police he had been smoking meth and was found to have...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Grand Jury Returns Assault Indictments
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several felony indictments Friday including for assault. 35-year old Eboni Nichole Neylon, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravating circumstances, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
whopam.com
Assault suspect incompetent to stand trial, will be admitted to WSH
The felony assault charge has been dismissed against the man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January, as he is not competent to stand trial. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the...
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man
A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road
Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa …. Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. 5...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year’s Christmas Drive, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
WBKO
Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization, Hopkins County detectives have arrested a man accused of drug trafficking and confiscated a large amount of fentanyl pills. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/ Narcotics Unit stated in a news release they had been investigating a large-scale drug...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Charity Jordan was southbound when she slowed down for a vehicle turning into the Waffle House parking lot and her vehicle was hit from behind by a truck driven by 17-year-old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
