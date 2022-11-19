Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
lite987whop.com
Robbery reported on Walnut Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of a robbery from Monday morning on Walnut Street. The adult female victim told Hopkinsville police a suspect grabbed her in the 1700 block of Walnut a few minutes after 10 a.m. and used force to take her cell phone and wallet. No arrest...
lite987whop.com
High speed pursuit ends with arrest
A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
lite987whop.com
Updated: Injury accident knocks out power in southern Todd County
A vehicle versus utility pole accident early Sunday morning on Penchem Road in Todd County injured the driver and knocked out power to hundreds for several hours. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Baumann investigated and determined 22-year old Michael Kushner of Elkton went off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the pole, causing it to come down.
lite987whop.com
Local man arrested on burglary charge
An investigation of a burglary in progress on East Ninth Street Sunday afternoon led to the arrest of a local man. Hopkinsville police were notified of a burglary at an apartment in the 1000 block of East Ninth and were told the suspect, 36-year old Howki Tools of Hopkinsville, had fled on foot.
lite987whop.com
Subject of Golden Alert located safe
Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
lite987whop.com
Residents displaced by Coleman Street fire
A house fire Sunday afternoon on Coleman Street displaced the residents. It’s believed the fire began when a heater malfunctioned inside the home in the 1400 block of Coleman, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says it was contained to the crawl space and there was no structural damage.
lite987whop.com
Jo Ann Pardue
(76, Hopkinsville) A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge.
lite987whop.com
Howard “Preacher” Hammonds
(Age 91, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Wednesday November 23rd at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Greg Baker
(Age 54, of Crofton) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday November 26th at 2pm at the Baker Farm in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Bertha Mae Robinson
(Age 79, of Elkton) Memorial service will be Tuesday November 29th at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home. Gathering with the family will be Tuesday from 11:30am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Edward Wolfgram
(Age 74, of Cadiz) Private entombment with full military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Assault suspect incompetent to stand trial, will be admitted to WSH
The felony assault charge has been dismissed against the man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January, as he is not competent to stand trial. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the...
lite987whop.com
Pioneers, Inc. to offer free Thanksgiving meals again Thursday
Pioneers, Inc. is continuing a tradition nearly four decades long this Thanksgiving, as they will be handing out free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who needs one. William Brown is the coordinator of the annual effort and says it’s all about being a good neighbor. He says they’ll be handing...
lite987whop.com
CCPS elementary schools presented with Purple Star designation
Christian County Public Schools celebrated its eight elementary schools Monday afternoon, as they were presented with the Purple Star Designation award. Officials with the Department of Defense, local Military Affairs Committee, the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission, Cabinet for Health and Family Services, along with Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were on hand for the ceremony at Christian County Middle School. The Purple Star designation recognizes schools that show a major commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces.
lite987whop.com
LG Chem bringing 860 new jobs to Clarksville with $3.2 billion investment
Another 860 new jobs are coming to Clarksville, as LG Chem has announced plans for a $3.2 billion investment to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility, which will support the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the U.S. Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council officials say the facility will be the largest...
Comments / 0