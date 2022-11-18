Offering a new community location where seniors can gather and fulfill their social, health, educational and emotional needs. Recognized as important community focal points by the Older Americans Act (OAA), enrichment centers are not only one of the most popular services available to senior citizens nowadays but also a necessary one. Studies show that, for seniors who want to remain happy and healthy long into their golden years, it’s important for them to socialize and stay as active as possible.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO