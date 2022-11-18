Read full article on original website
Related
hernandosun.com
Krueger Enrichment Center opens
Offering a new community location where seniors can gather and fulfill their social, health, educational and emotional needs. Recognized as important community focal points by the Older Americans Act (OAA), enrichment centers are not only one of the most popular services available to senior citizens nowadays but also a necessary one. Studies show that, for seniors who want to remain happy and healthy long into their golden years, it’s important for them to socialize and stay as active as possible.
Pasco County Proposes 37-Mile Trail From Trinity To Trilby
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, and enjoy exploring Pasco County from top to bottom, we want to hear from you! Pasco County Engineering Services is hosting two open house-style public meetings to go over a planned 37-mile multi-use trail from
freedom929.com
WORKERS NEEDED / SIGNUP SATURDAY
(ROBINSON) The Illinois Department of Corrections will have a Correctional Officer / Correctional Treatment Officer Trainee signup this coming Saturday at the Robinson High School with sign-in from 7:30 to 8:30 with screenings for those that meet the requirements until at least 5:00 that afternoon. Those interested should apply before attending the screening by going online to the Illinois.gov/idoc website, plus before attending the screening, call the Central Screening Office for invitation and paperwork at 217-558-4127.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: The Courageous Twelve
What the St. Petersburg Police Department did was to superimpose on natural geographic zones an artificial zone that rests on the Department’s judgment of Negroes as a class. The Department concluded that Negroes as a class are suitable only for the zone appropriately numbered 13. This is the kind of badge of slavery the thirteenth amendment condemns.
St. Pete Bacon & BBQ Festival coming to Vinoy Park in January
If you like meat, you're in for a treat.
redriverparishjournal.com
Danny R. Guice
A funeral service celebrating the life of Danny R. Guice, 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 23, 2022 located at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Coushatta, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Bro. James Hester and Bro. Preston Young. Interment will follow in Social Springs Cemetery in Ringgold, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
HCSO investigating apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill
Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill Monday evening.
villages-news.com
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages
Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
mypulsenews.com
Sanders to be first female governor
Arkansas will have its first female governor as Sarah Huckabee Sanders gained more votes than Chris Jones in last week’s general election. The total votes so far are Sanders with 567,475 (63.08%) and Jones with 315,507 (35.07%), while Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. had 16,576 (1.84%). As of Tuesday, 98.67% of the votes had been counted. In Polk County, Sanders received 5,629 votes to Jones’ 1,121 votes.
New businesses finding home along Downtown Bradenton's Historic Old Main Street
Historic Old Main Street in Downtown Bradenton is full of local businesses and restaurants. The Stoked Flamingo is one of the newest businesses along the strip.
villages-news.com
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages
I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
Blue Sky Communities at the groundbreaking ceremony for Swan Landing
When complete, the development at 2050 Griffin Road will bring 84 units of much-needed affordable housing to Lakeland. The project was made possible by contributions from both the City and County. Swan Lake Village. POPULATIONDisabled Family. ADDRESSGriffin Rd, Approx. 600 ft. South of the intersection of Highland Fairways Blvd. Lakeland,...
villages-news.com
Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars
When I heard our friend Oren Miller, former Sumter County Commissioner was ordered to jail for violating the Florida Sunshine Law in Tony Tatti’s kangaroo court, I started to fester a slow and angry hatred for those who one way or another sought revenge by enabling this gross injustice. They include the usual local losers Bradley Arnold, Tony Tatti, Sasha Kidney, Jennifer Key and Russell Seuss; all owned and paid by the biggest loser of all, Billionaire Mark Morse.
Hillsborough County Buys 487 Acres To Expand Wildlife Corridor In South County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County is buying a nearly 500-acre cattle ranch to help create a critical environmental corridor in fast-growing South County. The 487-acre tract connects 9,000 acres of County preservation along the Little Manatee River with about 3,000 acres protected by
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail
With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
10NEWS
Hernando County suspends dog operations service due to virus
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — After consulting with University of Florida experts, dog operations in Hernando County will be suspended starting Saturday due to canine pneumovirus, according to a news release. Suspended services will include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers. The county says pneumovirus is generally not fatal...
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
History surrounds Bradenton restaurant Pier 22
Back in the 1930s, this area was known as the Memorial Pier and was dedicated to the 21 men from Manatee County who died in WWI.
hernandosun.com
Former BOCC candidate Sager arrested in Sumter County
Brooksville resident Jason Sager who in 2012 ran to assume a post on the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has been arrested in Sumter County for inappropriately touching at least one student at South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Florida. At the time of his arrest, Sager was a teacher at that school.
Comments / 0