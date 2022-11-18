ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
hernandosun.com

Krueger Enrichment Center opens

Offering a new community location where seniors can gather and fulfill their social, health, educational and emotional needs. Recognized as important community focal points by the Older Americans Act (OAA), enrichment centers are not only one of the most popular services available to senior citizens nowadays but also a necessary one. Studies show that, for seniors who want to remain happy and healthy long into their golden years, it’s important for them to socialize and stay as active as possible.
SPRING HILL, FL
freedom929.com

WORKERS NEEDED / SIGNUP SATURDAY

(ROBINSON) The Illinois Department of Corrections will have a Correctional Officer / Correctional Treatment Officer Trainee signup this coming Saturday at the Robinson High School with sign-in from 7:30 to 8:30 with screenings for those that meet the requirements until at least 5:00 that afternoon. Those interested should apply before attending the screening by going online to the Illinois.gov/idoc website, plus before attending the screening, call the Central Screening Office for invitation and paperwork at 217-558-4127.
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: The Courageous Twelve

What the St. Petersburg Police Department did was to superimpose on natural geographic zones an artificial zone that rests on the Department’s judgment of Negroes as a class. The Department concluded that Negroes as a class are suitable only for the zone appropriately numbered 13. This is the kind of badge of slavery the thirteenth amendment condemns.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
redriverparishjournal.com

Danny R. Guice

A funeral service celebrating the life of Danny R. Guice, 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 23, 2022 located at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Coushatta, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Bro. James Hester and Bro. Preston Young. Interment will follow in Social Springs Cemetery in Ringgold, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
COUSHATTA, LA
villages-news.com

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Sanders to be first female governor

Arkansas will have its first female governor as Sarah Huckabee Sanders gained more votes than Chris Jones in last week’s general election. The total votes so far are Sanders with 567,475 (63.08%) and Jones with 315,507 (35.07%), while Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. had 16,576 (1.84%). As of Tuesday, 98.67% of the votes had been counted. In Polk County, Sanders received 5,629 votes to Jones’ 1,121 votes.
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

There is room for HUD housing in The Villages

I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars

When I heard our friend Oren Miller, former Sumter County Commissioner was ordered to jail for violating the Florida Sunshine Law in Tony Tatti’s kangaroo court, I started to fester a slow and angry hatred for those who one way or another sought revenge by enabling this gross injustice. They include the usual local losers Bradley Arnold, Tony Tatti, Sasha Kidney, Jennifer Key and Russell Seuss; all owned and paid by the biggest loser of all, Billionaire Mark Morse.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Hernando County suspends dog operations service due to virus

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — After consulting with University of Florida experts, dog operations in Hernando County will be suspended starting Saturday due to canine pneumovirus, according to a news release. Suspended services will include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers. The county says pneumovirus is generally not fatal...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Former BOCC candidate Sager arrested in Sumter County

Brooksville resident Jason Sager who in 2012 ran to assume a post on the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has been arrested in Sumter County for inappropriately touching at least one student at South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Florida. At the time of his arrest, Sager was a teacher at that school.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy