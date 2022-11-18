Read full article on original website
Natchitoches In Bloom sculpture unveiled
A poinsettia sculpture was unveiled in Natchitoches Friday, the first of a planned series of public art projects produced in collaboration with the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, the Cane River National Heritage Area and Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts. The Natchitoches In Bloom concept...
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!
Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
Danny R. Guice
A funeral service celebrating the life of Danny R. Guice, 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 23, 2022 located at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Coushatta, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Bro. James Hester and Bro. Preston Young. Interment will follow in Social Springs Cemetery in Ringgold, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
Louisiana mother charged after child was arrested 3 times in a week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Historic church, other structures burned in Haynesville …. Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night, including a historic Methodist church, a home on McDonald Street, and a mobile home on Zion Street, according to Chief Mark Furlow of the Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department. Traveling on Thanksgiving?...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
INMATE IN NATCHITOCHES PARISH DETENTION CENTER DIES FOLLOWING SUDDEN MEDICAL EVENT
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Mr. Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported Nov. 10 to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain.
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
Head-on collision near Mooringsport sends elderly man, woman to the hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision sent an elderly man and woman to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Road. That’s six miles west of Blanchard and almost 6 miles south-southwest of Mooringsport.
Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for November 2022 (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Natchitoches man arrested following domestic assault investigation, narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening Nov. 15, shortly after 6 pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were following up on a...
