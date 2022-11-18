Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Late community leader honored with highway memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Caddo Parish commissioner and longtime community leader Carl A. Pierson Sr. was honored Sunday with a street dedicated to his memory at the intersection of Highway 173 (Ford Street) and Earnest B. Miller streets. Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree addressed the crowd that gathered to honor...
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
KNOE TV8
Union eliminates Sterlington, Ruston defeats Ouachita, Neville beats East Ascension, and West Monroe
Watch these highlights from Friday Night Blitz, playoffs round 2!. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 5 hours ago. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
q973radio.com
Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!
Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
wslmradio.com
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
redriverparishjournal.com
Danny R. Guice
A funeral service celebrating the life of Danny R. Guice, 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 23, 2022 located at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Coushatta, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Bro. James Hester and Bro. Preston Young. Interment will follow in Social Springs Cemetery in Ringgold, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
KSLA
Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
KSLA
Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
ktalnews.com
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
ktalnews.com
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Historic church, other structures burned in Haynesville …. Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night, including a historic Methodist church, a home on McDonald Street, and a mobile home on Zion Street, according to Chief Mark Furlow of the Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department. Traveling on Thanksgiving?...
Natchitoches Times
INMATE IN NATCHITOCHES PARISH DETENTION CENTER DIES FOLLOWING SUDDEN MEDICAL EVENT
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Mr. Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported Nov. 10 to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain.
KSLA
Head-on collision near Mooringsport sends elderly man, woman to the hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision sent an elderly man and woman to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Road. That’s six miles west of Blanchard and almost 6 miles south-southwest of Mooringsport.
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
q973radio.com
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
Comments / 0