Related
No. 15 Kentucky turns page to North Florida
No. 15 Kentucky will try to get healthy and extend its home winning streak to 23 games on Wednesday night
Georgia, UAB meet for Sunshine Slam championship
The Georgia Bulldogs and UAB Blazers will meet on Tuesday in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam’s Beach Bracket
No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Creighton expect tough duel
No. 9 Arkansas will play its first top-10 matchup during the regular season in nearly 28 years when it faces
Syracuse, St. John’s renew acquaintances in Empire Classic final
Syracuse and St. John’s will revive an old Big East rivalry on Tuesday when they square off in the Empire
Fast Lane? Kiffin drama spices up Egg Bowl
Ole Miss and Mississippi State are not where they wanted to be on Thanksgiving weekend, and it remains to be
