College football is winding down its season. There are always things to watch every week of the season. Here are 5 things to watch in college football week 13. Rivalry week is here, which means one of the most heated games in all of sports will happen when Michigan travels to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes. A lot is on the line in this game, as both teams are hoping to make the Big Ten Championship and then ultimately a College Football Playoff with a win. It also features two Heisman contenders in Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO