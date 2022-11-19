Read full article on original website
Justin Fields’ rookie card sells for $90,000
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the league's most popular players over the past few months. And what's a better way to show that your stock is rising than to have your trading card sold for a nice chunk of change?. The 23-year-old signal caller's rookie...
The Chiefs ran the same exact game-winning play vs. Chargers as last year
Travis Kelce scored the game-winning TD against the Chargers in prime time just like he did last year, literally, on the same exact play they ran to beat their AFC West rival a year ago.
tigerdroppings.com
NFL Sent Letter Threatening 'Significant Discipline' For Those Drinking At Team Facilities
Following Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke seen on the team's plane with a beer earlier this week, the NFL sent all 32 teams a memo regarding their policy prohibiting alcohol at team facilities and while traveling on Friday... quote:. "In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy...
Jaquan Brisker Demands NFL Refs Give Justin Fields Same Calls as Other QBs
ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets. The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late...
Texas A&M football stadium empties during UMass game (Video)
It hasn't been a season to remember for Texas A&M football fans, and they sent a message to the program during Saturday's game against UMass. The announced crowd at the game was more than 90,000, but after the band performed at the halftime break of another close game, that number dropped ...
Bucs designate Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve
TAMPA — Bucs running back Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and will begin his 21-day practice window. Bernard, who went on injured reserve Sept. 21 after sustaining an ankle injury in the Bucs’ Week 2 win at New Orleans, has missed nine weeks. The Bucs now have a three-week window in which Bernard can practice with the team. He can be activated at any point during that time, meaning he could play as early as Sunday’s game at Cleveland.
Desmond Howard weighs in on Clemson-Miami game
During ESPN's College GameDay show this morning, Desmond Howard discussed ninth-ranked Clemson's game against Miami this afternoon at Death Valley. Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is of course coming (...)
Kirk Herbstreit releases top-six after crazy Week 12
Survive and advance was the theme of Week 12. At least it was for college football’s top-four, plus USC. The top-four won by a combined 26 points. None played a ranked opponent and if it weren’t for Ohio State’s defensive score in the final seconds, it would have been 19 points.
Lee Corso Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction
Before every episode of ESPN's "College GameDay" goes live, Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso. They discuss some of the most interesting topics in college football. Earlier this morning, Herbstreit asked Corso to rank his top four teams in the country. The former coach picked Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.
John Salley Talks NBA Money, Says Adrian Dantley Is to Blame for His Horrible Contract
John Salley spent 11 seasons in the NBA and won four championships with three different teams. The post John Salley Talks NBA Money, Says Adrian Dantley Is to Blame for His Horrible Contract appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Commentary: Florida A&M in the FCS playoffs was clear snub
The Florida A&M omission from the FCS Playoffs doesn't pass the smell test, writes Vaughn R. Wilson The post Commentary: Florida A&M in the FCS playoffs was clear snub appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 12, USC vs UCLA
The regular season is moving fast, and some marquee games highlight the Week 12 slate. One of them is the USC vs. UCLA matchup that has some major College Football Playoff implications — and the ESPN College GameDay crew has logged its picks. The matchup between the Trojans and...
5 Things to Watch in College Football Week 13
College football is winding down its season. There are always things to watch every week of the season. Here are 5 things to watch in college football week 13. Rivalry week is here, which means one of the most heated games in all of sports will happen when Michigan travels to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes. A lot is on the line in this game, as both teams are hoping to make the Big Ten Championship and then ultimately a College Football Playoff with a win. It also features two Heisman contenders in Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan running back Blake Corum.
Get Ready for Rivalry Week with These Appetizing Week 12 College Football Games
In comparison to recent weeks, this Saturday's slate of college football games do not jump off the page at you. Ranked matchups are the count of two and must-wins are at a low. But this weekend's games are headlined by the Pac-12 which is where all the focus will be...
saturdaytradition.com
Former coaches Dan Mullen, Rick Neuheisel weigh in on trap games for Ohio State, Michigan ahead of Week 13 showdown
Former head coaches Dan Mullen and Rick Neuheisel know a bit about trap games. They recently appeared on ESPNU radio to discuss how Ohio State and Michigan have to get through “trap games” against Maryland and Indiana before the “The Game” in Week 13, set to be a top-5 showdown of undefeated teams with Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff implications. They believe that teams often overlook opponents, which leads to big upsets.
