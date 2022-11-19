ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields’ rookie card sells for $90,000

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the league's most popular players over the past few months. And what's a better way to show that your stock is rising than to have your trading card sold for a nice chunk of change?. The 23-year-old signal caller's rookie...
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs designate Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve

TAMPA — Bucs running back Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and will begin his 21-day practice window. Bernard, who went on injured reserve Sept. 21 after sustaining an ankle injury in the Bucs’ Week 2 win at New Orleans, has missed nine weeks. The Bucs now have a three-week window in which Bernard can practice with the team. He can be activated at any point during that time, meaning he could play as early as Sunday’s game at Cleveland.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Lee Corso Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction

Before every episode of ESPN's "College GameDay" goes live, Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso. They discuss some of the most interesting topics in college football. Earlier this morning, Herbstreit asked Corso to rank his top four teams in the country. The former coach picked Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 12, USC vs UCLA

The regular season is moving fast, and some marquee games highlight the Week 12 slate. One of them is the USC vs. UCLA matchup that has some major College Football Playoff implications — and the ESPN College GameDay crew has logged its picks. The matchup between the Trojans and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

5 Things to Watch in College Football Week 13

College football is winding down its season. There are always things to watch every week of the season. Here are 5 things to watch in college football week 13. Rivalry week is here, which means one of the most heated games in all of sports will happen when Michigan travels to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes. A lot is on the line in this game, as both teams are hoping to make the Big Ten Championship and then ultimately a College Football Playoff with a win. It also features two Heisman contenders in Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan running back Blake Corum.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Former coaches Dan Mullen, Rick Neuheisel weigh in on trap games for Ohio State, Michigan ahead of Week 13 showdown

Former head coaches Dan Mullen and Rick Neuheisel know a bit about trap games. They recently appeared on ESPNU radio to discuss how Ohio State and Michigan have to get through “trap games” against Maryland and Indiana before the “The Game” in Week 13, set to be a top-5 showdown of undefeated teams with Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff implications. They believe that teams often overlook opponents, which leads to big upsets.
COLUMBUS, OH

