homedit.com
Blinds Vs Curtains: Which Window Treatment is The Best?
Homeowners, interior designers, and decorators often debate on whether blinds or curtains are better. Which window treatment is the best: blind vs. curtains is a subject worth exploring. You’re here because you are active in this debate. While one option isn’t better than the other, both window coverings have...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Cut Home Heating Costs This Winter
For the typical American household, utility bills are about $2,000 a year, according to the most recent Department of Energy figures. Heating an average home accounts for about $900 of that. So you want to keep the warm air you pay for inside instead of flying out through drafty windows, wonky doors that don’t fit their frames, and under-insulated attics and basements. Weatherizing your home is job No. 1 and may whittle down heating and cooling costs by 20 percent annually (or about $220), the DOE says. Keeping your heat and hot water systems running smoothly and taking advantage of available rebates and tax credits may save you even more.
A Guide To Pipe Fittings and How To Use Them
I doubt there’s a DIY plumber out there who hasn’t experienced the frustration making multiple trips to the hardware store to complete a repair. I know I have. Putting together a network of pipes of different diameters and materials can be like assembling a puzzle. Sometimes you don’t know exactly which fitting to buy until you reach the part of the puzzle where you need it.
homedit.com
How To Get Rid Of Mold On Wood
Mold is harmful to your home and health. Learn how to get rid of mold on wood before it spreads. According to the EPA, you can remove mold from your home as long as it’s less than 10 square feet. Bigger jobs require professional treatment. There are a few...
thespruce.com
7 Types of Water Heaters and How to Choose
A water heater is a plumbing apparatus or appliance that is designed to heat cold water and, in some cases, store hot water for future use. Dishwashers, clothes washers, showers, tubs, and sinks rely on water heaters to heat incoming cold water, so that these appliances and fixtures can output warm or hot water to sanitize dishes, clean clothing, and for personal hygiene upkeep.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Millions set to use electric heaters despite safety concerns in bid to cut energy costs
Millions more households will turn to electric heaters this winter in an effort to cut energy costs, a survey suggests, despite concerns they could pose a safety risk. The charity, Electrical Safety First, found 42 per cent of people will either definitely use or are considering using an electric heater to warm up a single room in their home due to concerns over the cost of central heating, an eight per cent increase on last year.
heckhome.com
10 must have safety features for a high-rise building
The ultimate desire of everyone is to have their own space on top of a high-rise structure. Stunning view with numerous windy balconies and windows. A dream should be realized, whether it be the view of Marine Drive or the Burj-Khalifa. But don’t forget about safety as you accomplish your dream. The adage “emergencies arise without warning” is accurate, and it’s a beautiful statement. When searching for your ideal home, it is essential to determine whether it is genuinely sturdy or only appearing in advertisements. So, to assist you buy your dream home without incurring any losses, here are 10 safety elements that every high-rise structure must have.
myzeo.com
5 Activities That Promote a More Efficient HVAC System
In the last decade, the average temperature across the US has increased by 3F. If you’re starting to feel the heat, you’re not alone, figuratively speaking. With more people flocking to the US, more buildings have popped up to house all these people. The need for efficient HVAC systems has skyrocketed with more facilities and people.
