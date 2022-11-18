Saraya made her return to the ring, but was she successful?. During the entrances, fans were emotional as was Saraya, who’s brother was ringside as she made her entrance. Once the bell rung, the story was clear as early on Saraya took a neck bump, overselling it before standing up with a smile. From then on Britt would work Saraya’s neck. Saraya on the other hand looked like she didn’t miss a beat inside the ring. Saraya would hit the Night Cap, with Britt barely kicking out at 2.

1 DAY AGO