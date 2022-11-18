ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jade Cargill Bests Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear, Improves To 42-0 and Remains TBS Champion

Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBs championship against Nyla Rose, a bout that also had Cargill’s undefeated streak on the line. Rose paid tribute to the great late Eddie Guerrero by entering the matchup in Guerrero’s Cadillac, with her manager, WWE...
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear

All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
ComicBook

Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear

Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Splits Up Tag Team At Full Gear

Tony Khan has split up a team on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a wild match. There was an exciting tag team affair to determine who would be leaving AEW Full Gear as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Within the match however, a team...
nodq.com

Results of Death Triangle vs. The Elite at AEW Full Gear 2022

Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for the AEW trios titles took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * The Elite made their entrance to Carry on Wayward Son. Omega and the Bucks had the rest of their crew with them and Don Calis was on commentary. There were “welcome back”, “f*ck CM Punk”, and “Colt Cabana” chants.
nodq.com

Results of Jon Moxley vs. MJF at AEW Full Gear 2022

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF for the AEW world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * The crowd was behind MJF and chanted “new champ” while Moxley received a mixed reaction. Moxley smacked MJF right in the face when the match started. MJF slapped Moxley and Moxley responded with several shots. Moxley started biting MJF and then flipped off the crowd.
wrestleview.com

Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear

MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status

Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Following...
bodyslam.net

AEW Full Gear: Saraya vs Britt Baker Match Result

Saraya made her return to the ring, but was she successful?. During the entrances, fans were emotional as was Saraya, who’s brother was ringside as she made her entrance. Once the bell rung, the story was clear as early on Saraya took a neck bump, overselling it before standing up with a smile. From then on Britt would work Saraya’s neck. Saraya on the other hand looked like she didn’t miss a beat inside the ring. Saraya would hit the Night Cap, with Britt barely kicking out at 2.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News On AEW Full Gear Gate, Estimated PPV Buys

AEW held their annual Full Gear pay-per-view last night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an event that saw MJF crowned as the new AEW world champion in the main event. According to the Wrestling Observer, the gate for Full Gear was roughly $1,040,000, officially making it the...
NEWARK, NJ
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place At AEW Full Gear

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view aired live on Saturday night and Wardlow defended the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match. The end of the match came when Wardlow was battling Powerhouse Hobbs and he ended up hitting him with a powerbomb. The TNT Champion then followed up with several more powerbombs, but as he was setting Hobbs up for another one Samoa Joe got in the ring and hit Wardlow with the TNT Title belt.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person

The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Full Gear Has Surpassed $1 Million Dollars In Ticket Sales

AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view has just surpassed $1 million dollars in ticket sales, making it the fourth AEW PPV event to do so, and the fifth show this year that has reached that milestone including the Grand Slam television special from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy