Jim Ross Reveals Why He Only Called Six Matches At AEW Full Gear
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, he was asked about announcing only the first six matches at AEW Full Gear. Ross said it was Tony Khan’s call for him to call six matches on the main card. Ross...
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho...
Marina Shafir Reveals AEW Contract Status
Marina Shafir has confirmed that she is under contract to AEW. Shafir recently spoke with Renee Paquette for her “Sessions” podcast, and mentioned how she signed with AEW. She made the comments when talking about her schedule. “Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows...
Jim Cornette Says “Jacked Up Meathead” Braun Strowman Doesn’t Have The Experience To Give Advice To Other Wrestlers
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the social media controversy with Braun Strowman. “And here’s the thing, Braun, Brown, Mr. Strongman. He’s been in the news lately, as we mentioned at the top of the program, another guy not because of what he’s doing on television, but because behind the scenes. Because now everybody is saying he has nuclear molten magma level heat with the locker room, with all the guys, because he keeps tweeting.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/25/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Albany, NY to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
WWE Superstars Returning to NJPW Next Month for Title Match
WWE’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are returning to NJPW next month. Anderson, who is still NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion, took to Instagram today and posted a video from AJ Styles’ tour bus. The video also features Styles and Luke Gallows. Gallows commented on how it’s nice...
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut – 3,141 sold. WWE SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, CT – 6,123 sold. AEW Rampage – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ –...
Brian Hebner Explains What Impact Wrestling Needs To Do To Close The Gap On AEW
Former Impact Wrestling referee Brian Hebner did an interview with Lewis Carlan of PWMania.com where he spoke about a wide range of topics. During it, Impact was asked what Impact needs to do to close the gap on AEW:. “I just think they need a bigger platform. They need a...
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,049 tickets and there are 1,215 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic...
William Regal Names Former WWE Star As ‘The One That Got Away’
William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast. During it, Regal praised former WWE star, Damien Sandow. Despite becoming extremely popular as The Miz’s stunt double, Sandow was the first person in WWE to attempt to cash in a Money in the Bank contract and failed. He was never given significant opportunities by the company:
Possible Major Spoiler for War Games at WWE Survivor Series
A major name is reportedly returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event – Becky Lynch. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch is currently set to be the fifth partner for Team Bianca Belair in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
Tyrus Thinks It Is Pretty Cool That He Is The Largest NWA World Champion Of All Time
New NWA world champion Tyrus recently joined Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald, where he discussed a number of hot-button topics in the industry, including how he feels being the largest NWA world champion of all time. Highlights from the interview can be found below. On finding out he is...
Booker T: “I Like Everything About MJF”
Booker T discussed MJF’s AEW World Heavyweight Title win during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. In the main event of this past Saturday at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, MJF beat Jon Moxley for the title after help from William Regal, who turned on Moxley by giving him a pair of brass knuckles.
Opening Betting Odds For Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match has been booked for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list...
The Rock Calls Macho Man Randy Savage A Dream Match He Wishes Could Have Had
The Rock wishes he could have faced a wrestling legend in the ring. The Great One took to Instagram this morning to tout his latest workout, where he said he was feeling Macho Man Randy Savage vibes. He later added that the late WWE Hall of Famer was one of his dream matches, later adding that it would have been an honor to face one of the most prominent figures in the sport.
AEW Dark Results 11/22/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (30-9) Tony Nese & (13-7) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-36) Dean Alexander & (0-9) Rosario Grillo. Tony Nesse and Dean Alexander will start things off. Nese with a waist lock go-behind. Nese stops Alexander in his tracks. Nese flexes his muscles. Alexander kicks Nese in the gut. Alexander applies a side headlock. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Nese decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Nese with a palm strike. Nese slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nese repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Nese is raining down haymakers. Alexander chops Nese. Alexander side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a NeckBreaker. Alexander tags in Grillo. Grillo with forearm shivers.
Big Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
The WWE United States Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at Saturday’s Survivor Series event. It was announced during tonight’s go-home RAW that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat on Saturday. The three Superstars have feuded for the title for several weeks now.
