Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/25/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Albany, NY to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Would Love To Be On AEW Dark & Dark: Elevation
Bryan Danielson made an appearance on ‘One Fall with Ron Funches’ to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Danielson spoke about how winning AEW titles isn’t important to him. Instead, he wants to work with younger wrestlers and if it was up to him, he would just work Dark shows, which is AEW’s developmental shows.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Major Spoiler for War Games at WWE Survivor Series
A major name is reportedly returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event – Becky Lynch. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch is currently set to be the fifth partner for Team Bianca Belair in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On AEW Full Gear Gate, Estimated PPV Buys
AEW held their annual Full Gear pay-per-view last night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an event that saw MJF crowned as the new AEW world champion in the main event. According to the Wrestling Observer, the gate for Full Gear was roughly $1,040,000, officially making it the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
wrestlingheadlines.com
SPOILERS: Results From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Tapings 11/20/22
NJPW returned to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Detonation” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. Christopher Daniels defeated The DKC and beat him up after the bell. Homicide defeated Danny Limelight. Bobby Fish attacked Homicide after the match. Kenny...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Marina Shafir Reveals AEW Contract Status
Marina Shafir has confirmed that she is under contract to AEW. Shafir recently spoke with Renee Paquette for her “Sessions” podcast, and mentioned how she signed with AEW. She made the comments when talking about her schedule. “Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,049 tickets and there are 1,215 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Vince McMahon Once Told A Former WWE Superstar To “Dress Like Daniel Bryan”
For the first half of 2019, Erick Rowan served as Daniel Bryan’s henchman, and they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships after WrestleMania 35. Rowan recently appeared as a guest on Rewind Recap Relive, when he recalled WWE execs telling him to dress like his new ally:. “I remember...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT line-up. Ruca took to TikTok today to post a video, seen below, where she took issue with Stark’s promo from last week, where she took shots at the NXT women’s locker room and warned that she is now out to hunt everyone else. Ruca said the NXT women’s locker room is no place for Stark’s negative energy, and she has no problem telling her that, to her face, in the middle of the ring tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Added To GCW Wasted Time
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Wasted Time event on Saturday, December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Effy will face off against John Wayne Murdoch. The show will air live on FITE+. Here is the updated card:. Nick Gage (c) vs. Cole...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Women’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley have been booked in the Women’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Team...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal To Address Full Gear Actions On This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced on Twitter that company star William Regal will be speaking with the AEW audience on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Gentleman Villain will most likely be addressing why he helped MJF win the AEW world title at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Promises To Be At Her Best At WarGames: “I’ll Do Whatever It Takes”
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the EST will be competing in one of two WarGames matchups. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How she brought her...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
A new match has been added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT lineup as the company announced that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile would take on Kiana James. The show is being built around Wes Lee defending the North American Title against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Here is the updated card for the show:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 11/22/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Von Wagner and Alba Fyre on last week’s Title Tuesday show. – We’re now live from the WWE...
Comments / 0