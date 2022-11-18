ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

“Experience Phenom: Talent Marketplace” Virtual Event Showcases How Leading Organizations Can Prepare for 2023, Empower Employee Growth, Mobility and Retention

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, is hosting a 90-minute online event on Nov. 22 to showcase how a talent marketplace empowers companies to better develop employees’ skills and competencies, improve talent mobility, enhance the employee experience and boost retention. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005287/en/ “Experience Phenom: Talent Marketplace” virtual event will showcase how leading organizations can prepare for 2023, empower employee growth, mobility and retention. (Photo: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rolling out

Shaylon Scott is helping diverse-led small businesses grow and thrive

Shaylon Scott is the executive director of Founders First CDC, a national nonprofit and small business accelerator that helps diverse small businesses grow and thrive. She’s an award-winning speaker, nonprofit executive, community leader, entrepreneur, and published writer. What do you consider your superpower to be?. I consider my voice...

