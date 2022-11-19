Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Avalanche: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Colorado on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center. Game 19: Dallas Stars (11-5-2, 24 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (10-5-1, 21 points)
NHL
'PLEASURE TO PLAY BIG MINUTES'
PHILADELPHIA - Darryl Sutter didn't ponder the question long. When asked what he thought of Nikita Zadorov's recent play following the team's pregame skate at Wells Fargo Center Monday morning, he responded quickly. "He's been our best player - in the physical part of the game and the execution part...
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'HE'S A HUNTER. HE ATTACKS'
The buzz around the rink following a 5-2 win over the Flyers. "2-on-1, I think we haven't had too many this year, so it nice to get one and I kind of tried to keep it simple. I don't think I've ever shot on a 2-on-1. Colesy was open, too, but it was nice to score that one."
NHL
Cats Forecast: Panthers looking for 'another gear' as homestand wraps up
The Florida Panthers will look to get back into the win column and pick up some important points when they close out their homestand with two big games at FLA Live Arena this week. Sitting at 9-8-2 in the standings, the Panthers, who own a 5-2-2 record at home this...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
NHL
Campbell ready to play for Oilers despite having nose broken on bench
NEW YORK -- Jack Campbell said he is available to play for the Edmonton Oilers despite sustaining a broken nose Monday. Campbell was on the bench as Stuart Skinner's backup during a 5-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils when he was hit in the face by a puck in the second period.
NHL
Bergeron reaches 1,000 NHL points for Bruins
Boston captain hits milestone with assist against Lightning. Brad Marchand grabs a puck and puts it home with Patrice Bergeron earning an assist to collect his 1,000th career NHL point. 00:37 •. Patrice Bergeron reached 1,000 NHL points with an assist for the Boston Bruins against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Karlstrom from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Karlstrom, 24, has skated in 15 AHL regular-season games with Texas in 2022-23 and has recorded five points...
NHL
BUF@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-8-1) conclude their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Sabres (7-11-0) at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens snapped a two-game losing skid over the weekend with a thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over the Flyers....
NHL
Hyman talks Oilers, writing children's books on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Which title does he like better? It's a question Hyman answered on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast Tuesday. "They both sound good," Hyman said. "It's always fun to be coined as an author." Make no mistake, that doesn't mean he's quitting his day job any time soon. Hyman is in the...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning
TAMPA - The Bruins' schedule is about to ratchet up a notch. Over the next 10 games, the Black & Gold will do battle against eight teams that are currently within the playoff structure. And it all begins with Monday night's tilt against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, at Amalie Arena.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
SvoNotes: Gavrikov faces the music as the Blue Jackets' team DJ
SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run each each Wednesday during the season except this week because there is a Wednesday game. Really, he can just about do it all. Want proof? As it turns out, he's also filling a pretty important role...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oshie, Orlov take 'step in the right direction' for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forward T.J. Oshie (lower body) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (lower body) were full participants in the Capitals practice Sunday. Oshie, who has missed the past 12 games, skated at right wing on a line with Sonny Milano and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Orlov, who has missed the past seven games, was paired with Nick Jensen.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Flames
Winless in their last six games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-4) are home on Monday to take on Darryl Sutter's Calgary Flames (8-7-2) on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Stars
COLORADO AVALANCHE (10-5-1) AT DALLAS STARS (11-5-2) The Colorado Avalanche enter Monday night's contest with a record of 10-5-1, while the Dallas Stars are 11-5-2. Both teams have matching two game win streaks. The puck will drop at 6:30 P.M. MT inside American Airlines Center. LAST TIME OUT. The Avalanche...
