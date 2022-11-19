ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials

Inflation is gift-wrapping a salary increase for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023. That includes boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. Salaries will rise nearly 8%, a figure tied by state law to the year-over-year change in the area consumer price index.
