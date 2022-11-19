Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Related
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains found in the 'greater Bluffton area'
Skeletal remains were found in the "greater Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve," on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. In its alert, the sheriff's office said that the cause of death, age, sex, and race of the person was unknown at the...
WSAV-TV
Massive fire destroys historic Midway home
A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. 3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee. Three jail...
WJCL
Where to meet Santa in Savannah, Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry this Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Pooler Fire brings in Santa Claus to spread holiday cheer throughout the community. Santa Claus is coming to town. We've created a list of all places Santa is visiting in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see...
wtoc.com
Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been pushed back. It centers on the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat reportedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed. The suit claims Paul Murdaugh was able to buy alcohol underage...
wtoc.com
Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hilton Head restaurant
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry holiday tradition that brings hundreds of people together every year is hoping for one of their best Thanksgivings yet. Hudson’s Thanksgiving community dinner on Hilton Head has been going on for more than two decades. It’s an event the restaurant’s president tells me really shows what this community is all about.
DDSN Honors Beaufort County with Golden Palmetto Award
Bluffton, South Carolina – The South Carolina (SC) Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) awarded Beaufort County the 2021 Golden Palmetto Award. The Golden Palmetto Award is DDSN’s way of honoring SC county governments for providing outstanding support to individuals with disabilities.
multihousingnews.com
Vista Residential Breaks Ground on Savannah Apartments
The luxury project will be part of a master-planned mixed-use development. Vista Residential Partners, in a joint venture with Batson Cook Development Co., has begun construction of Riverchase Vista, a 300-unit luxury apartment community located at 100 Chatham Center South in Savannah, Ga. The ongoing project is part of the master-planned Chatham Center, a mixed use multifamily, business and retail development being built in suburban Savannah. Completion is expected sometime in 2024.
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WJCL
Massive fire destroys historic Liberty County home
MIDWAY, Ga. — A massive fire destroyed a historic Liberty County home on Sunday. The fire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on the 5000 block of Islands Highway in Midway. Resources from every available fire department in Liberty County and the surrounding area were used...
Bluffton police officer’s turkey drive helping hundreds
BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – His family name is legendary. Now one Bluffton police officer is doing his part to make a name for himself with his big heart and giving spirit. Bluffton High School students were drafted into service during their lunch hour to do some work, and make sure others will eat this holiday. […]
WJCL
Body Found: Authorities discover human skeletal remains in greater Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities say human skeletal remains have been discovered in greater Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the BCSO, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office recovered the remains from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve on Monday.
WJCL
Timeline: The Search for Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon
Here is what we know right now about the search for Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
live5news.com
Deputies find skeletal remains in wildlife area
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says human skeletal remains were recovered in an area of Bluffton Monday. Deputies, in collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, recovered the remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve.
blufftontoday.com
Hampton Regional Medical Center Stroke Testimonial: Hoyt Mole
It was an average Tuesday morning in the Mole household. Hoyt Mole, 84, and his wife Elender Mole were preparing for a day of work in the family garden. However, it wasn’t long before Elender noticed something wasn’t right. Hoyt Mole seemed disoriented and confused and was having...
BCSO investigates shooting in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
WSAV-TV
Shooting injures 2 in Savannah Tuesday night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting Tuesday night left two men injured, one of which is a serious injury. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Winwood Place. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated...
Skeletal remains recovered in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that skeletal remains were recovered from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve area in greater Bluffton. BCSO worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroners Office to collect the remains. Police say that the cause, manner of death, sex, […]
wtoc.com
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon will spend her second night in jail Tuesday, after being arrested and charged with the murder of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani after they found what they believe are Quinton’s...
WJCL
Mother arrested for murder following disappearance of Savannah toddler Quinton Simon
Police say they believe they have found the remains of Quinton Simon. And his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is charged with murder. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Leiliani Simon was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Police say they do not anticipate any...
WJCL
Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
Comments / 0