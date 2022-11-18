Read full article on original website
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
hellowoodlands.com
20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicks off in The Woodlands
The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicked off a weekend of shopping at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. At the Preview Party held on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy music, food and fun shopping first before the shopping extravaganza held this weekend.
'You did it!' | 4-year-old TCH patient chosen to light the tree in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The annual tree lighting during the Market Street in Lights celebration is always a holiday highlight in The Woodlands. But this year's ceremony was extra special because of the child chosen to light the tree. Four-year-old Alexis Rodriguez is a patient at Texas Children's Hospital....
'It's a miracle' | Houston girl doctors said wouldn't live past 20 days celebrates her quinceañera
HOUSTON — With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a Houston 15-year-old got her dream quinceañera. It's the celebration from childhood to womanhood for many Latinas. For Genesis Tamez, the celebration was extra special. Genesis' mom told KHOU 11 that doctors said she wasn't supposed to live past...
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit
HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
cw39.com
Mokaram Law Firm giving away 1,000 FREE turkeys TODAY
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you haven’t bought the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal yet, you’re in luck. The Mokaram Law Firm bought 1,000 turkeys, and they’re giving them away for free Friday. All you have to do is drive through the parking lot of their building...
This Texas Pancho Claus is Hitting the Road and Needs Your Help
'Tis the season where Pancho Claus is getting his Zoot suit ready and preparing to give gifts to all the good little boys and girls in Houston. Don't know who Pancho Claus is? Well, he's best described as Santa Claus's southern cousin, or as he is sometimes referred to as the "Tex-Mex" version of Santa Claus.
Click2Houston.com
Sniffspot lets homeowners rent out their yards as dog parks. This is how it works
HOUSTON – On the website Sniffspot, homeowners or “hosts” list outdoor spaces dog owners can rent for their dogs. KPRC’s Lisa Hernandez explains how it works. For her insights, watch the story in the video player at the top of the page.
fox26houston.com
Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera
HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
20 rescued rabbits will soon be available for adoption at Houston SPCA
HOUSTON — Twenty rabbits from Arizona will soon have new homes in Houston, Texas. They were brought to the Houston SPCA where they will soon be available for adoption. The adorable bunnies include a lionhead, Himalayan and Holland LOPS. They were among over 100 rabbits rescued back in September...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/17/22
IN SHELTER – A375853. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. NEUTERED MALE – 2 BLACK / WHITE PIT BULL / LABRADOR RETR. This animal…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-17-22/
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, November 18 to 20: Holiday events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - The holiday season is launching into full swing this weekend with light festivals, gift shopping opportunities and more. Here's a look at just some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area. Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo. See the Houston Zoo in a...
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrates Nov. 17 grand opening in Porter
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. (Courtesy Highland Pines Golf Club) Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. Located at 6700 Highland Pines Drive, the golf club features 18 holes along the banks of the San Jacinto River that wind through the basin, giving golfers views of lakes, meadows and valleys. Additionally, the golf course features fairways, roughs and greens made of zoysia grass. 346-471-2900. www.golfhighlandpines.com.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
coveringkaty.com
Principals named for new Katy ISD elementary schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The two principals who will lead Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools are Charlotte Gilder and Michael Schwartz. They were selected by Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. Glider will lead Elementary School 45, and Michael Schwartz will be principal of Elementary 46. Both campuses are...
