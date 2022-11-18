ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicks off in The Woodlands

The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicked off a weekend of shopping at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. At the Preview Party held on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy music, food and fun shopping first before the shopping extravaganza held this weekend.
Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit

HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
Mokaram Law Firm giving away 1,000 FREE turkeys TODAY

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you haven’t bought the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal yet, you’re in luck. The Mokaram Law Firm bought 1,000 turkeys, and they’re giving them away for free Friday. All you have to do is drive through the parking lot of their building...
This Texas Pancho Claus is Hitting the Road and Needs Your Help

'Tis the season where Pancho Claus is getting his Zoot suit ready and preparing to give gifts to all the good little boys and girls in Houston. Don't know who Pancho Claus is? Well, he's best described as Santa Claus's southern cousin, or as he is sometimes referred to as the "Tex-Mex" version of Santa Claus.
Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera

HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/17/22

IN SHELTER – A375853. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. NEUTERED MALE – 2 BLACK / WHITE PIT BULL / LABRADOR RETR. This animal…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-17-22/
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrates Nov. 17 grand opening in Porter

Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. (Courtesy Highland Pines Golf Club) Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. Located at 6700 Highland Pines Drive, the golf club features 18 holes along the banks of the San Jacinto River that wind through the basin, giving golfers views of lakes, meadows and valleys. Additionally, the golf course features fairways, roughs and greens made of zoysia grass. 346-471-2900. www.golfhighlandpines.com.
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
Principals named for new Katy ISD elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The two principals who will lead Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools are Charlotte Gilder and Michael Schwartz. They were selected by Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. Glider will lead Elementary School 45, and Michael Schwartz will be principal of Elementary 46. Both campuses are...
