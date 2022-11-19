Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
mutigers.com
Mizzou Student-Athletes Participate in 2022 SEC Career Tour
ATLANTA, Ga. – Two University of Missouri student-athletes will participate in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Career Tour Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. Isabella Alessio from soccer and Mitchell Small from cross country / track & field will represent Mizzou at the annual event. Twenty-seven student-athletes from across...
mutigers.com
Head Wrestling Coach Brian Smith Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University of Missouri Head Wrestling Coach Brian Smith was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday, Nov. 20. Beginning his career as Missouri's seventh head wrestling coach, Smith sat down with his team and made a list of goals that he hoped would help the 1998 squad and future Tiger teams. Over the past 24 years, he and the many men that have come through the Mizzou wrestling program have slowly but surely checked items off that original list. Individual Big 12 and MAC Conference Champions, improved grade-point averages, record-setting attendances, a No. 1 national ranking and Missouri's first-ever NCAA National Champion in wrestling were all on Smith's "to-do" list. His unique "Tiger Style" training program has molded today's team into a national powerhouse that continues to pursue the program's first team NCAA title.
mutigers.com
Frank Powers Women's Basketball Past Wake Forest
NASSAU, Bahamas – The University of Missouri women's basketball team ran away from Wake Forest with a blistering second-quarter run to secure a 69-47 victory Monday at the Baha Mar Convention Center. The win extends the Tigers' undefeated start to 6-0 in the first contest of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.
mutigers.com
Volleyball Falls Against Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball dominated in a three-set against Texas A&M on Sunday, where a first-set rally helped propel the Tigers to a 3-0 defeat (25-17, 25-16 25-23) on Sunday. Kaylee Cox had a dominating presence producing 12 kills. Senior Anna Dixon once again added double-digit...
mutigers.com
Wrestling's Keegan O'Toole and Rocky Elam Slated for NWCA All-Star Classic, Nov. 22
AUSTIN, Texas – University of Missouri sophomore wrestlers Keegan O'Toole and Rocky Elam are slated to compete at the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-Star Classic Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Classic returns after a four-year hiatus and will include 15 men's and three women's matches. O'Toole will be the...
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Opens Pink Flamingo Championship Against Wake Forest
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball will face Wake Forest in the first matchup of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship at 4:30 p.m. CT Monday in Nassau, Bahamas. The contest will air live on FloHoops and KTGR. Missouri enters the contest with a perfect 5-0...
mutigers.com
D’Moi Hodge Named SEC Player of the Week
Birmingham, Ala. – After leading the Missouri men's basketball team to a pair of wins last week as the Tigers continue their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign, graduate student D'Moi Hodge was honored as SEC Player of the Week, announced by the conference Monday. In a pair of...
Comments / 0