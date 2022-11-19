Read full article on original website
Related
FBI agents at West Knox County home amid IRS investigation
FBI were seen at a home in Farragut.
wymt.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in Southern Kentucky. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking Danielle Kelly, 39. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault. Deputies say Kelly was driving an...
indherald.com
Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Woman charged with elder neglect after death at Jefferson Memorial Hospital
A New Market woman has been arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect after investigators responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse.
Mandatory life in prison sentences 'unconstitutional' for juveniles in TN
The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that sentencing juveniles to life in prison is unconstitutional because it is cruel and unusual punishment.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Deputies Team Up With Other Agencies To Arrest 22 In “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with detectives, deputies, their K-9 teams and other area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 people during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”. The charges of those arrested ranged from trafficking, possession of heroin, meth, hydrocodone and cocaine, drug indictment warrants, probation violations, persistent felony offenders and complaint warrants. The arrests were the result of investigations over the last several weeks. Those arrested were identified as:
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating
Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price. ‘No strings attached’ | Thousands of free meals donated ahead of holiday. Updated: 18 hours ago. Grace Baptist Church hosts “Feeding the 5,000″ to donate Thanksgiving meals to people in need.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN FOUND UNRESPONSIVE FROM “LIQUID HEROIN” ARRESTED FOR DUI AND POSSESSION OF GLOCK
City units were dispatched to a man slumped over in a car parked on the side of Miller Avenue. As an officer arrived in the area, dispatch advised that the man was unresponsive. The complainant was an off duty EMS employee. The officer arrived at 12:14 p.m. where the complainant was requesting Narcan for the man inside the vehicle. The officer was advised that the man had already been given a 4mg dosage of Narcan. The man had slow respirations, pinpoint pupils, and was still slumped over and not responding. A second dose of 4 mg of Narcan was administered to the man immediately. The officer also sternum rubbed the man’s chest several times. He became more alert for several seconds and then closed his eyes again. The man then slowly regained alertness and his respirations became more normal after the second dose of Narcan had time to counteract the drug overdose. Emergency personnel arrived on scene where he was then removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher by EMS. When asked by EMS staff what he had taken he replied “Liquid Heroin“.
indherald.com
Eric Griffith, 45
Eric Scott Griffith, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center. He was 45. Born Dec. 30, 1976, Eric was the son of Harold Dean and Ila Jane Kirby Griffith. He was a member of Lone Mountain Baptist and an employee of Highland Telephone Cooperative for 12 years.
wymt.com
Woman faces additional charges after being found with drugs outside jail
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Carter County woman is now facing more charges following a recent arrest on a parole warrant. On Monday, November 7th, Knox County deputies served the warrant on Michelle Jackson, 45, of Olive Hill at a home on KY 3439. When the deputy took Jackson...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN BECOMES JEALOUS OVER VIDEO GAMES AND HEAD-BUTTS BOYFRIEND
City units were dispatched to Myrtle Ave. for a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival an officer spoke to Olivia Delgrosso at the front door. She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, crying and had blood all over her face coming from her nose. She stated that she and her boyfriend, Tyler Potter, had gotten into an argument. Mr. Potter had a swollen lower lip and had a small amount of blood coming from his nose. They both stated that they had been drinking.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee woman, 26, jumped out window and disappeared off the face of the earth
OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young woman jumps out of her bedroom window, barefoot wearing only pajamas. She runs into dense woods and disappears off the face of the earth. Her friends and supporters are saying law enforcement totally failed Kaitlyn Ledbetter. It is a rough place surrounded...
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
crossvillenews1st.com
70,73 & 80 YEAR OLDS GET IN BRAWL AT FAIRFIELD GLADE DOG PARK OVER DOG SIZE
On November 9th, an officer responded to a report of a fight at the Fairfield Glade Dog Park. Cornelius Donovan, age 73, stated he entered the dog park with his dog and was met by a female who informed him that his dog was too big to be in that particular section of the dog park. Cornelius stated he told her to mind her own business when the female proceeded to flip him off. Cornelius then called the female an expletive name, and the female called her boyfriend to inform him of the situation.
A Knox County teacher is fighting for her life after suffering a stroke at school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Schools community knows her for her bright personality and for her endless dedication to her students. Her loved ones also know her as a fighter who's been fighting to recover from a stroke for the last two weeks. La Rhonda Forsyth, a...
63-year-old Tenn. man charged with murder, rape after missing 15-year-old is found dead in woods
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man faces several charges, including murder, after a missing teenage girl was found dead in the woods. Fifteen-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor’s family reported her missing to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said it was "imperative" to find Taylor and that "illegal drugs, other individuals participating in illegal activity, and other criminal activity may be involved in the missing of Taylor."
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing and fun way to spend your day.
Comments / 15