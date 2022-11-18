On Sunday, December 11, the Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, presents perennial musical favorites Harp and Soul, in a program they have titled “Harp and Soul: Songs for the Season.” The group consists of Meredith Hadaway (harp and concertina), Ben Bennington (guitar and vocals), Rebekah Hardy (oboe), Bob Ortiz (percussion and vocals), and Nevin Dawson (viola), They will be joined by special guests, singer/songwriter Pam Ortiz (who will lead the group in new original compositions, one written for the occasion) and vocalist Sue Matthews. This year’s program will include songs in Spanish, Ukrainian, and Hebrew. As usual, the British Isles will be well-represented with some lively Celtic tunes and traditional English carols. This year’s concert aims to usher in the winter solstice with songs that inspire hope and courage as well as joy.

