ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cambridgespy.org

Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center Honors Volunteers

With over 50 volunteers in attendance, the Board and Staff of CBEC hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet. This festive evening celebrated the many contributions of CBEC’s hard-working volunteers. “We couldn’t enjoy the success we’ve had this year without these dedicated folks,” commented Volunteer Coordinators Anne and Dave Brunson.
CHESTER, MD
cambridgespy.org

Celtic Group Harp and Soul Present Songs for the Season at The Mainstay

On Sunday, December 11, the Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, presents perennial musical favorites Harp and Soul, in a program they have titled “Harp and Soul: Songs for the Season.” The group consists of Meredith Hadaway (harp and concertina), Ben Bennington (guitar and vocals), Rebekah Hardy (oboe), Bob Ortiz (percussion and vocals), and Nevin Dawson (viola), They will be joined by special guests, singer/songwriter Pam Ortiz (who will lead the group in new original compositions, one written for the occasion) and vocalist Sue Matthews. This year’s program will include songs in Spanish, Ukrainian, and Hebrew. As usual, the British Isles will be well-represented with some lively Celtic tunes and traditional English carols. This year’s concert aims to usher in the winter solstice with songs that inspire hope and courage as well as joy.
ROCK HALL, MD
cambridgespy.org

Opinion: We are Not in Kansas Anymore! By Maria Grant

Last night, Easton’s Prager Family Center for the Arts held a concert featuring Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero, violinist Joshua Bell, and soprano Larisa Martinez. It was, in short, magic. The featured musicians were at the top of their game. The program was eclectic and charming. The acoustics were superb. I felt privileged to be in attendance.
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy