FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSMV
Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several bystanders, including off-duty officers at a restaurant in Lawrenceburg, stepped in after a man attempted to take his own life in front of over 100 people. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Lawrenceburg Police Department was called to Hinie’s BBQ on North Locust Avenue. According...
WAFF
Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
WHNT-TV
Deputies actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man’s death have been “justified,” according to a press release. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced on Friday that the unnamed deputy’s...
WAFF
Retired Florence K9 dog passes away at age 8
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a retired Florence Police Department K9 dog passed away. K9 Hercules joined the force in March 2016 and worked with Officers Gina Butler and Eddie Grissom until his retirement in June 2022. According to officials, K9 Hercules started his career as a Police K9 when he was just two years old.
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
WAFF
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Magistrate is now out of a job. WAFF 48 News confirmed Daniel Cranor is no longer employed with the city of Huntsville. This comes after Cranor being on paid administrative leave since July after he violated city policy. Multiple sources told WAFF 48...
Huntsville City Magistrate ‘no longer’ a city employee: spokesperson
A Huntsville City Magistrate charged with menacing earlier this year is no longer a city employee, a spokesperson told News 19.
Historic home Woodside ‘completely gone’ due to fire
A historic home is a complete loss according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department due to a chimney fire.
Grand jury rules deputy justified in fatal shooting of north Alabama man
A grand jury has ruled that the fatal shooting in August of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies was justified. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in a statement that no further investigation is expected. The deputy who fired the shot has never been publicly identified.
Man charged with murdering wife could be released into recovery program, court order shows
A Madison man accused of murdering his wife in front of their child could soon be released into a substance recovery program.
Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit
Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
Trial set after Florence strangling suspect pleads not guilty
A Florence man accused of repeatedly strangling his ex-girlfriend unconscious has pleaded not guilty to the multiple domestic violence charges against him.
One person cut with ‘long knife’ after early morning argument Friday
One person was reportedly cut with a "long knife" during an argument early Friday morning.
One in custody after Madison County shooting overnight
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) said a man is in custody after a shooting Thursday night.
WHNT-TV
3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
Vinemont man killed in crash after striking tree
A Vinemont man was killed in a crash Thursday night after striking a tree.
2 injured in overnight crash involving 18-wheeler
Two people were injured in a crash at Memorial Parkway and Country Club Ave. involving a semi-truck early Friday morning, according to police.
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
