The animal rescue industry is a very difficult one to crack. Often, rescuers have to come up with very creative hacks to garner donations for their furry rescues. This clever hack will definitely melt your heart. It all began when a 7-year-old boxer-pitbull mix was found hiding in a sewer pipe in North Carolina. The dog was a stray that was taken from the streets and used in illegal dog-fighting. The poor doggo lost one of his ears by the time he managed to flee, but Jacklyn Gartner, from Happily Furever After Rescue in Connecticut, found him and named him Van Gogh. When the pup didn't find any interest in getting adopted, Gartner found a cool new way to get him that adoption. “He was used for bait and if people don’t know, that means he was thrown in and [they] let dogs attack him. And still, after everything he’s endured, he loves people. It just shows how resilient these rescue dogs are and how amazing they are to anyone who adopts them,” Gartner told CBS.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO