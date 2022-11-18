Read full article on original website
Adult Labrador Who 'Hates Puppies' Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A senior dog refusing to play with a pair of boisterous puppies has won the internet's heart. In a video shared to TikTok on October 6, user Anna (@billiethelab_) explained she's dog-sitting Louise, a friend's Labrador who "hates puppies." Featuring multiple clips of a stone-faced Louise doing her best to...
lovemeow.com
Man Spots Two Kittens Running Around Building and Ends Up Caring for Them with the Help of a Dog
A man spotted two kittens running around the building and ended up caring for them with the help of a dog. Tom, an EMT, was on his shift at Galloway Township Ambulance Squad in New Jersey, when he spotted two tiny dots (that looked like kittens) on camera, chasing each other around the building.
Watch as Labrador Puppy Demands to Be Held Like a Baby During Walkies
A puppy named Gus has melted hearts online after his owner revealed that he "only walks when he wants to walk" in a video that has gone viral on social media. The viral clip, shared Wednesday on TikTok under the username Billiethelab_, shows the Labrador retriever being carried down the stairs and around the streets after refusing to walk on his own.
dailypaws.com
Watch This Cordial Pup Befriend a Stranger at the Dog Park With Some 'Extra Love'
A man sitting alone at a dog park became the lucky chosen one when a sweet dog decided he was going to be his new best friend. When Blue's owner couldn't find him at the dog park, she probably wasn't expecting to see her good boy being just the sweetest. In a video shared on TikTok, the rescue pup sits at the feet of a lone man relaxing on a park bench. Blue is leaning right up against his newfound friend, showing it didn't take long for him to earn his trust.
Cat 'Waiting for His Moment' To Slap Golden Retriever Caught on Camera
A hilarious video of a cat suddenly slapping a dog has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 4 million views. The video shared from the TikTok account @thegoldenbreakfastclub, which follows the lives of Waffles (a 6-year-old cat) and Maples (a 1.5-year-old golden retriever), shows Maples on a sofa, getting all excited after a man gives him a friendly rub.
Snoop Dogg launches accessory line for pets called Snoop Doggie Doggs
He's tackled Hollywood, the cannabis industry, breakfast cereal, and now pet accessories.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Rescue Donkey Who Loves Getting Cuddles Is Stealing Hearts
Everyone loves getting cuddles, especially from someone you are close to and trust wholeheartedly. Some animals, such as those who are not domesticated and house trained, often miss out on these cuddles, but one donkey is sure to get his cuddles from his favorite person. Jacobs Ridge is an animal...
Dog Going Into 'Full Dolphin Mode' Over Barking Owner Delights Viewers
A hilarious video of a dog "barking back" at his owner has received over 5 million views on TikTok. Shared by user @lifewithkleekai on November 6, the clip shows owner Kieran barking at his dogs Copper and Skye, stitched together with footage of Copper's "response." Described as "full dolphin mode,"...
lovemeow.com
Homeowner Finds a Kitten Sitting in Her Front Yard, Later Discovers 4 More and a Cat Needing Her Help
A homeowner found a kitten sitting in her front yard, and later discovered four more and a cat needing her help. A tabby kitten was spotted all by himself in a family's front yard. The cat mother never returned for him and the homeowner wasn't able to locate her at the time. She scooped up the starving little kitten and tried to get him some help.
animalfair.com
Famed Fashion Photographer @RichardPhibbs Brings Hope To Homeless Pups
Dogs are abandoned in the streets every day and over 4 million animals are euthanized every year. Thanks to famed photographer Richard Phibbs whose shot everyone from Meryl Streep, Lenny Kravitz, Hillary Clinton to Christian Louboutin decided to use his expertise and take action. In his new book, “Rescue Me” homeless pups had the chance to be photographed. One lucky pup was Lowell, pictured below. He was found in terrible condition by police on an extremely hot day in the middle of May . He was locked inside a plastic crate = starving, very dirty and completely malnourished.
pethelpful.com
Couple's Story of Rescuing Senior German Shepherd Makes Us So Happy
There are many dogs available for adoption across the United States. Because of this plethora of dogs without homes, it can be difficult for some dogs to find people interested in adopting them, such as disabled dogs or elderly dogs, because their care can be expensive and complex. One couple decided to take on one of the more challenging dogs in this wonderful story.
CVAS: Meet Norland and Lily, pets of the week
Meet Norland and Lily, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Norland and Lily would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Martha Stewart Breaks Down Her Holiday Rules, From Lights To Music Before Thanksgiving
With her cooking and lifestyle empire, Martha Stewart is a familiar presence in many areas of everyday life – but especially during the holiday season. While she’s shared plenty of culinary wisdom in her many cookbooks, Stewart recently shared some definitive rules she has for the holidays. In...
pawesome.net
Video of Corgi Owner Hiding From Her Dogs Is Just Too Cute
It would appear that corgis are having a moment. Perhaps it’s because the dog breed was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth, but there have never been more cute corgis in the public eye than there are now. In this hilarious video from @DobyandBlue, we see the corgis’...
pethelpful.com
Chow Chow Poking His Little Head Through Apartment Door Is Too Cute for Words
Cuteness alert! There's almost nothing cuter than a Chow Chow puppy, but what about a Chow Chow puppy that's poking his head out through a door within a door to greet passersby?. Check out this adorable little baby posted by TikTok user @Mybestfriendokke. This adorable video is going viral with...
pethelpful.com
Pet Skunk's Adoration for Fall Leaves Is Too Cute to Resist
TikTok user @Larrymithster has one of the cutest pets imaginable, and that's his skunk Little Stinker. Larry and Stinker have all sorts of adventures together, eating Twinkies, going to work with together and Stinker is his forever fishing buddy. It's just a totally adorable friendship, especially when Larry acts like...
Upworthy
This one-eared-dog, Van Gogh, is stealing hearts with his unique paintings
The animal rescue industry is a very difficult one to crack. Often, rescuers have to come up with very creative hacks to garner donations for their furry rescues. This clever hack will definitely melt your heart. It all began when a 7-year-old boxer-pitbull mix was found hiding in a sewer pipe in North Carolina. The dog was a stray that was taken from the streets and used in illegal dog-fighting. The poor doggo lost one of his ears by the time he managed to flee, but Jacklyn Gartner, from Happily Furever After Rescue in Connecticut, found him and named him Van Gogh. When the pup didn't find any interest in getting adopted, Gartner found a cool new way to get him that adoption. “He was used for bait and if people don’t know, that means he was thrown in and [they] let dogs attack him. And still, after everything he’s endured, he loves people. It just shows how resilient these rescue dogs are and how amazing they are to anyone who adopts them,” Gartner told CBS.
pethelpful.com
Video of Therapy Horse Giving Love to Nursing Home Resident Has Us in Tears
The love of an animal can do wonders for the human heart, whether they're lifelong companions or new friends. That's why therapy animals have become more common in places like hospitals, nursing homes, and schools. Besides, an adorable dog or miniature horse could put a smile on anyone's face!. It's...
pethelpful.com
Woman Rescuing Abandoned Bunny Restores Our Faith in Humanity
Rabbits are the third most popular companion animal in the U.S.A., and the third most abandoned. When irresponsible rabbit owners decide to abandon their unwanted domestic rabbits outside, these bunnies have no idea how to survive in the wild. They are easily targeted by predators, or hit by cars, or can die due to malnutrition or disease. Most people wouldn't leave an unwanted cat or dog outside when they move out, so bunnies shouldn't be any different.
