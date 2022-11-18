ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
RadarOnline

Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Outsider.com

New Details Emerge in Jay Leno’s Recovery After Suffering Serious Burns

Jay Leno’s head doctor gave an update following the horrific explosion that left the comedian’s face, arms, and chest covered in serious burns. Leno is currently undergoing treatment at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA. A video shared with Inside Edition shows that the 72-year-old has been spending time in a hyperbaric chamber, which will help decrease swelling and bacteria and “increase blood flow and oxygenation,” according to Dr. Peter Grossman.
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno burned by erupting car, in hospital

Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement to Variety. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." TMZ first reported that the comedian and...
ComicBook

Jay Leno Reportedly Seriously Burned in a Car Fire

Jay Leno, stand-up comedian and longtime host of The Tonight Show, reportedly cancelled a scheduled appearance at a conference in Las Vegas today after being seriously burned. Leno, a noted car enthusiast, was reportedly in a Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars, when one of them burst into flames without warning, badly burning the left side of the entertainer's face. According to a report at TMZ, Leno's eyes and ears were unharmed, and it does not sound like the injuries are life-threatening.
AFP

Jay Leno needed skin grafts after car fire: doctor

US talk show host Jay Leno required skin grafts for significant burns to his face and hands from an explosion involving a vintage car, and will undergo further surgery this week, his doctor said Wednesday. Grossman told journalists it was too early to say if Leno will require additional surgery beyond the second procedure scheduled later this week.
