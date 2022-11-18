Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Does Jay Leno Have Kids? Everything We Know About the Former Talk Show Host’s Family
Meet the family. Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis Leno, never had kids. However, the former talk show host has plenty of family members. Keep scrolling to meet his wife, brother and parents. What Has Jay Leno Said About Not Having Kids?. While being interviewed by The Washington Post in...
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno in the Hospital, Speaks on His Condition
There is an update on the health and condition of Jay Leno and it comes from his fellow comedian, Tim Allen, on Thursday. A TMZ report states that Allen visited Leno at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California. Allen said that Leno’s face will not be disfigured after Leno suffered severe burns in a car fire.
Jay Leno credits friend with saving his life after fiery garage accident
Jay Leno might need skin grafts to repair the third degree burns he suffered in a car repair accident in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday, but the former Tonight Show host tells TMZ things could have been much worse. From his hospital bed at the Grossman Burn Center in...
Reason Behind Car Combusting That Left Jay Leno Facing A Skin Graft Revealed
Car enthusiast, Jay Leno, was taken to hospital over the weekend with third degree burns on the left hand side of his face after one of his cars burst into flames. The former ‘Tonight Show’ host put his fans at ease, saying:. “I got some serious burns from...
New Details Emerge in Jay Leno’s Recovery After Suffering Serious Burns
Jay Leno’s head doctor gave an update following the horrific explosion that left the comedian’s face, arms, and chest covered in serious burns. Leno is currently undergoing treatment at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA. A video shared with Inside Edition shows that the 72-year-old has been spending time in a hyperbaric chamber, which will help decrease swelling and bacteria and “increase blood flow and oxygenation,” according to Dr. Peter Grossman.
Jay Leno is 'handsome' and 'happy' after suffering burns in car fire, Tim Allen says
Tim Allen recently paid fellow comedian Jay Leno a hospital visit after the former 'Tonight Show' host suffered burn injuries in a car fire.
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno burned by erupting car, in hospital
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement to Variety. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." TMZ first reported that the comedian and...
Jay Leno underwent skin grafts for burns
Jay Leno's doctor said the comedian has undergone a skin graft procedure and is expected to have another surgery this week as he recovers from serious burns.
ComicBook
Jay Leno Reportedly Seriously Burned in a Car Fire
Jay Leno, stand-up comedian and longtime host of The Tonight Show, reportedly cancelled a scheduled appearance at a conference in Las Vegas today after being seriously burned. Leno, a noted car enthusiast, was reportedly in a Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars, when one of them burst into flames without warning, badly burning the left side of the entertainer's face. According to a report at TMZ, Leno's eyes and ears were unharmed, and it does not sound like the injuries are life-threatening.
Jay Leno cancels conference appearance after he is burned in car fire
Jay Leno, the former host of "The Tonight Show," canceled an appearance at a financial conference Sunday after he was seriously burned in a gasoline fire in a Los Angeles car garage, reports said Monday.
Jay Leno needed skin grafts after car fire: doctor
US talk show host Jay Leno required skin grafts for significant burns to his face and hands from an explosion involving a vintage car, and will undergo further surgery this week, his doctor said Wednesday. Grossman told journalists it was too early to say if Leno will require additional surgery beyond the second procedure scheduled later this week.
Kumail Nanjiani Confronts His Fear With ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
“There’s so many specific weird things with this show,” says “Welcome to Chippendales” star Kumail Nanjiani. “It’s just one of those stories that you can’t make up.” The Hulu true-crime miniseries spans 15 years and is based on the real story of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee. Nanjiani leads the show as Banerjee, an entrepreneurial Indian immigrant who established the infamous male strip club in 1979. The actor was initially unfamiliar with the club’s origin story and the personalities who made it a success — or the murders surrounding it. There’s a lot of ground to cover in eight episodes; the...
Comments / 0