Sakuu, innovator of Swift Print solid-state battery technology, today announces that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LiCAP Technologies, Inc. (“LiCAP”) a leader in sustainable and scalable electrode coating solutions. Under the MOU, the two companies will partner to establish best practices for end-to-end development and the reliable commercial supply of premium electrodes for Sakuu’s additive manufactured (AM) solid-state battery technology.

1 DAY AGO