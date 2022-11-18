Read full article on original website
Sakuu partners with LICAP Technologies, Inc. to supply electrodes for solid-state batteries
Sakuu, innovator of Swift Print solid-state battery technology, today announces that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LiCAP Technologies, Inc. (“LiCAP”) a leader in sustainable and scalable electrode coating solutions. Under the MOU, the two companies will partner to establish best practices for end-to-end development and the reliable commercial supply of premium electrodes for Sakuu’s additive manufactured (AM) solid-state battery technology.
3D printer manufacturer Zortrax enters into partnership with Henkel/Loctite
Zortrax, focused on constant improvement and delivering the best quality possible, is extending its 3D printing resins portfolio by cooperating with a top global brand: Henkel/Loctite. “We engaged with Zortrax a few years ago when they decided to open their system to industrial focused materials and re-design their system towards...
3D printed antennas: Optisys and LIG Nex1 sign Memorandum of Understanding
Optisys – a global company spezialised in additively manufactured antennas for the space and defense industry, and LIG Nex1 – a Korean aerospace and defense company, signed an MOU at the Defense Expo Korea 2022 on September 21st for cooperation in producing advanced metal additively manufactured antenna systems and digital manufacturing technology cooperation.
SmarTech and 6K give an insight into the future of the metal AM powder market
What’s happened in the ten years since 2013, when the age of industrialized metal powder-based additive technologies began? Where is the metal powder market going in the next ten years? What’s driving the growth?. In a word, Scale. Through years of application development, users have achieved the critical...
