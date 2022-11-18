Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
Raytheon Intelligence & Space demonstrates multi-domain advanced tactical comms
Raytheon BBN, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, recently showcased their Robust Information Provisioning Layer, or RIPL, solution during an Air Force Research Laboratory exercise at their Stockbridge Test Site in Rome, New York. During the exercise, Raytheon BBN’s RIPL system allowed seamless and secure access to content for all users...
Recycling Today
Fairmat to boost advanced material recycling through robotics
Fairmat, a Paris-based startup focused on advancing the recycling, has received 34 million euros ($34.86 million) through its recently completed Series A funding round. The company says this is one of the largest Series A rounds for a deep-tech startup in France and Europe this year. "Recycling advanced materials like...
World Screen News
Blu Digital Group Acquires Haymillian
Blu Digital Group has acquired the dubbing, subtitling and access-services company Haymillian. The deal allows Blu Digital Group to boost its localization and access services capabilities, expanding its presence across Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. The transaction gives Blu Digital a footprint in the U.K., Greece and Mexico.
3printr.com
Sakuu partners with LICAP Technologies, Inc. to supply electrodes for solid-state batteries
Sakuu, innovator of Swift Print solid-state battery technology, today announces that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LiCAP Technologies, Inc. (“LiCAP”) a leader in sustainable and scalable electrode coating solutions. Under the MOU, the two companies will partner to establish best practices for end-to-end development and the reliable commercial supply of premium electrodes for Sakuu’s additive manufactured (AM) solid-state battery technology.
TechCrunch
Aerospace Corp discusses Space Workforce 2030 at TC Sessions: Space
Be in the room: Buy your pass — before prices increase on December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST — and pay just $199. It takes a universal village to pull off a world-class space conference, and we’re fortunate to have partners who not only provide resources, but who also show up to educate and help guide the next generation of entrepreneurs and visionaries. They’ve also been known to connect and collaborate with up-and-coming startups.
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
Israel's Elbit Systems unveils its tiny but powerful search and attack drone
Lanius, a novel drone-based search-and-attack loitering munition, is built for short-range operation and can be deployed manually or by a multicopter, which is Legion-X compatible. The autonomous networked fighting system Legion-X is built on robotic platforms and diverse swarms. The creative modular solution offers a comprehensive, all-in-one system for planning,...
Composite materials have made Artemis possible. Here’s how innovation is transforming America’s aviation industry
People watch as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Nov. 16. The Artemis I rocket, NASA’s redesigned aircraft built for a new age of spaceflight, has successfully taken off. It’s the beginning of a new era for space exploration.
industrytoday.com
Silberline to Reduce its Carbon Footprint
Fenton Packaging Solutions began its cooperation with US-based aluminium effect pigments manufacturer Silberline three years ago. The challenge was to make the packaging of pigments more sustainable and seek a carbon footprint reduction. “We had been freighting empty, nestable, stackable, 6-gallon steel pails for our European pigments operations from a...
helihub.com
GE delivers 250th CT7-2E1 engine
GE’s CT7-2E1 hit a significant milestone with its 250th engine delivery. The 250th CT7-2E1 engine was shipped to Leonardo in late September in support of the AW149 and AW189 helicopter programs respectively. According to Elissa Lee, Director of GE Aerospace’s Commercial Turboshaft Engines, “The production rate for the CT7-2E1...
streetwisereports.com
Drone Co.'s Purchase Set To Transform Pipeline Monitoring
Drone company Volatus Aerospace Corp.’s (VOL:TSX; VLTTF:OTCQB) recent acquisition of an Alberta company will allow it to introduce green drone technologies to the oil and gas infrastructure monitoring industry. Its purchase of Synergy Aviation Ltd. of Edmonton, finalized this month, will put it in a strong position to transition...
myscience.org
ANU innovation boosting green and manufacturing revolutions
A new training centre hosted by The Australian National University (ANU) is upskilling the next generation of researchers in cutting-edge 3D imaging and analysis technology to help repair bones, safely store CO2, deactivate viruses on surfaces and recycle car parts among a range of critical applications. The ARC Training Centre...
3DPrint.com
MolyWorks’ Recycled 3D Printing Metals Business Gets $36M Infusion
Continuum, the sustainable metal recycling arm of California 3D printing startup MolyWorks, has raised $36 million in a private equity funding round to support the rapid advancement of the circular metals economy. Growing demand for sustainable materials is driving interest in companies like MolyWorks and its newly minted commercial arm Continuum, especially considering how recycled metal scrap could become the choice feedstock for companies that are kinder to the environment.
yankodesign.com
XiP brings Nexa3D’s Ultrafast Industrial 3D Printing Technology to your Desktop
Armed with a 4.8L build volume and industrial-grade 9.3″ 4K Monochrome LCD that gives you incredibly crisp and fine details on your prints, XiP is an advanced ultrafast resin 3D printer that brings professional-grade 3D printing to designers and engineers, offering speeds 6x faster than SLA printers and more than 10x faster than filament 3D printers. XiP is built for professional designers and engineers, and packs Nexa3D’S industrial LSPc technology into a compact desktop package measuring 16.5 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 21 inches tall. LSPc (Lubricant Sublayer Photocuring) was developed for Nexa’s NXE 400Pro industrial 3D printer and is a combination of industrial light engine and proprietary vat / membrane that allows for ultrafast 3D printing and exceedingly complex geometries without the need for excessive, hard-to-remove supports.
energyintel.com
Diamondback Strikes Again With $1.5B Acquisition
Diamondback Energy said Wednesday it would acquire the Permian Basin footprint of privately owned Lario Oil & Gas in a $1.5 billion deal, reinforcing its identity as a major consolidator in the region. The supermajor is expected to target the mature Jeanne d’Arc Basin off Newfoundland and Labrador. US...
Murata Set to Accelerate Widespread Adoption of Cooperative Safety With Advanced V2X Solution Featuring Autotalks’ Chipset
KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 20, 2022-- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001), leading electronics manufacturer, has been cooperating with Autotalks, a trailblazer in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solutions, to introduce pioneering new technology that will facilitate progression towards cooperative safety and higher levels of automated mobility. This has allowed Murata to introduce a wireless module solution portfolio through which direct vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication can be supported. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221120005001/en/ [Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] V2X modules (Photo: Business Wire)
3printr.com
SmarTech and 6K give an insight into the future of the metal AM powder market
What’s happened in the ten years since 2013, when the age of industrialized metal powder-based additive technologies began? Where is the metal powder market going in the next ten years? What’s driving the growth?. In a word, Scale. Through years of application development, users have achieved the critical...
industrytoday.com
Research Equipment for Space Mission Arrives in Sweden
Logistics expert Thomas Heger: “This is the northernmost point a Gebrüder Weiss truck has ever been.”. Kiruna / Lauterach. The Gebrüder Weiss container with the research equipment for the space mission has arrived in Kiruna, northern Sweden. Truck driver Rudolf Kiesel was on the road for four days to cover the 2,000 kilometers from Berlin to the Arctic Circle via Stockholm. Gebrüder Weiss is the official logistics partner of the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) and was responsible for organizing the transport of the equipment for the 15th space mission. Preparations are now beginning there for the rocket launch, which is scheduled for November 22.
Aviation International News
Wheels Up, MAG Aerospace Create Shared Pilot Pipeline
Private aviation membership and charter provider Wheels Up has entered a cooperative pilot hiring partnership with MAG Aerospace, a U.S. military contractor that logs about 100,000 flight hours annually in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. The companies said the tie-up will expand career opportunities for pilots. Under a pathway development...
mrobusinesstoday.com
MTU Maintenance secures exclusive MOU to support Gulf Air A321ceo fleet’s V2500 Engines
The MTU Maintenance agreement covers comprehensive MRO services, LRU support, engine trend monitoring and on-site services for Gulf Air’s V2500-powered Airbus A321ceo aircraft. MTU Maintenance, the provider of customized solutions for aero engines, has announced that the company has signed an exclusive four-year contract with Gulf Air, the national...
Comments / 0