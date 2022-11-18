Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
SmarTech and 6K give an insight into the future of the metal AM powder market
What’s happened in the ten years since 2013, when the age of industrialized metal powder-based additive technologies began? Where is the metal powder market going in the next ten years? What’s driving the growth?. In a word, Scale. Through years of application development, users have achieved the critical...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
3printr.com
3D printed antennas: Optisys and LIG Nex1 sign Memorandum of Understanding
Optisys – a global company spezialised in additively manufactured antennas for the space and defense industry, and LIG Nex1 – a Korean aerospace and defense company, signed an MOU at the Defense Expo Korea 2022 on September 21st for cooperation in producing advanced metal additively manufactured antenna systems and digital manufacturing technology cooperation.
3printr.com
Intel Capital and Co fund software developer AMFG with 8.5 million US dollars
AMFG Corp., a rapidly growing Manufacturing Execution System (MES) & workflow automation software for 3D printing, has secured $8.5M in funding led by Intel Capital to further catapult their spot in the new age of industrial transformation. As part of the most recent fundraise, Intel Capital investor Jennifer Ard is joining AMFG’s board of directors. With this new funding, AMFG will continue to help companies scale their additive manufacturing processes, further solidifying AMFG’s position at the forefront of the autonomous manufacturing revolution.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Buffalo digs itself out of 80 inches of snow
Just two days after more than 6 feet of snow battered the Buffalo region, many of the hardest-hit communities are already returning to their routines. An expedient effort to clean up “one of western New York’s most extreme snowfalls on record” was fueled by “armies of people and hundreds of plows, loaders, snowblowers and tracked vehicles,” The Washington Post reported.
3printr.com
MELD introduces 3PO hybrid metal 3D printer
MELD announced their newest machine, 3PO, at Formnext 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It features a MELD additive system with an integrated subtractive head that is independent of the additive portion. It boasts an immense cubic build space while eliminating the need for a separate subtractive machine. 3PO, named...
Comments / 0