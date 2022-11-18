Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
SmarTech and 6K give an insight into the future of the metal AM powder market
What’s happened in the ten years since 2013, when the age of industrialized metal powder-based additive technologies began? Where is the metal powder market going in the next ten years? What’s driving the growth?. In a word, Scale. Through years of application development, users have achieved the critical...
3printr.com
Sakuu partners with LICAP Technologies, Inc. to supply electrodes for solid-state batteries
Sakuu, innovator of Swift Print solid-state battery technology, today announces that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LiCAP Technologies, Inc. (“LiCAP”) a leader in sustainable and scalable electrode coating solutions. Under the MOU, the two companies will partner to establish best practices for end-to-end development and the reliable commercial supply of premium electrodes for Sakuu’s additive manufactured (AM) solid-state battery technology.
3printr.com
Intel Capital and Co fund software developer AMFG with 8.5 million US dollars
AMFG Corp., a rapidly growing Manufacturing Execution System (MES) & workflow automation software for 3D printing, has secured $8.5M in funding led by Intel Capital to further catapult their spot in the new age of industrial transformation. As part of the most recent fundraise, Intel Capital investor Jennifer Ard is joining AMFG’s board of directors. With this new funding, AMFG will continue to help companies scale their additive manufacturing processes, further solidifying AMFG’s position at the forefront of the autonomous manufacturing revolution.
u.today
Solana (SOL) Founder Unveils Big Blockchain Update: Details
Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana Labs, which is responsible for developing the blockchain with the same name, urged all validators to update to the latest version of the node, 1.13.5. According to Yakovenko, the update should fix all Solana network outages caused by UDP-based protocols' overloads. Previously, this problem had...
Comments / 0