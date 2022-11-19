Read full article on original website
Linda McWilliams
4d ago
Again , Sarasota is not building affordable housing and it's even apartments with not enough parking before even breaking ground. Insane , most everyone has one , many two vehicles , parking will spill over into neighboring neighborhood . If I lived anywhere near there and someone parked on the street in front of my home I would call the authorities to have vehicle removed and would encourage all my neighbors to do the same. Who wants cars parked in front of their homes ? It's all about greed in Sarasota .
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
