KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has approved an ordinance after a narrow vote, allowing for the keeping of chickens in the city. A resident that wants to keep up to four chickens in their backyard would have to pay a fee to the city, meet all requirements for a chicken coop, and a public hearing would be held prior to the license consideration so neighbors can have input.

