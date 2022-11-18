ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

The artist honored with the 2022 Music Icon Award is…

The artist being honored with the 2022 Music Icon Award is none other than Shania Twain! She is being celebrated for her record-breaking career and will perform a medley of her greatest hits at the People’s Choice Awards.Nov. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com

Lizzo sends fan her 2019 AMAs dress for a special event

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the cartoons heading for the moon aboard the Artemis 1 mission, a baby elephant who stole the spotlight, Lizzo sending her dress to a fan, and a 50-year-old runner who finished a marathon in China while chain-smoking.Nov. 20, 2022.
TODAY.com

Shania Twain to receive Music Icon award at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Country-pop hitmaker Shania Twain is set to receive a huge honor at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. As TODAY announced Friday, Nov. 18, the Canadian singer-songwriter will get the coveted Music Icon award. “I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon,’” the 57-year-old performer said in a press...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TODAY.com

Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind' has already been filmed

"Love Is Blind" Season Three has come to a close. After a drama-filled season, two couples are now living married lives, while the other three couples have moved on to bigger and better things. (But let's not forget that SK Alagbada and Raven Ross announced they're dating again on the season reunion.)
The Boot

Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
American Songwriter

The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke Release First Collaboration in More Than 35 Years

Though a full reunion of The Smiths may never be on the horizon, guitarist Johnny Marr and bassist Andy Rourke have collaborated on new music for the first time in 35 years on the Blitz Vega song “Strong Forever.” The single marks the first time The Smiths bandmates have appeared together on a track since the band’s fourth and final album, 1987’s Strangeways, Here We Come.
TODAY.com

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles break up after 2 years of dating

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have split after two years of dating. The announcement comes after reports that the couple was taking a break while Styles was still on tour and Wilde focused on her kids.Nov. 19, 2022.
Stereogum

Watch Kelly Clarkson Wail Her Way Through Garbage’s “Only Happy When It Rains”

It’s always fun when Kelly Clarkson, in her capacity as the lady who sings a different cover song on TV every day, digs into the archives of ’90s Buzz Bin alterna-rock classics. Today, Clarkson opened The Kelly Clarkson Show by taking on Garbage’s itchy, squirmy 1995 jam “Only Happy When It Rains.” Pour your misery down on her!

