Gephardt Daily
Suspects in custody in alleged Kearns shakedown, kidnapping; victim rescued during traffic stop
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men are in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Salt Lake County Saturday night, which began at a Kearns residence near 4300 West 5300 South and ended in a traffic stop near 5400 South and Bangerter Highway. According to...
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
38-year-old man shot, killed following police standoff in Herriman
Police in Herriman confirmed late Sunday night that a suicidal man with whom they were engaged in an hours-long standoff is now dead.
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
ksl.com
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trevino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
kmyu.tv
Woman killed in shooting at parking lot outside downtown Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 29-year-old woman was killed in shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot during an altercation after several people were asked to leave a nearby nightclub. Officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to 300 South West Temple around...
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
Woman dead after shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
ksl.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL — An 18-year-old man died and another driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Bountiful on Friday. About 9:15 p.m., a Woods Cross police officer observed a red car driving around 100 mph with no headlights on, according to a statement posted on Woods Cross Police Department's Facebook page.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
kmyu.tv
Taylorsville daycare worker arrested after allegedly abusing 2-year-old
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A daycare employee in Taylorsville has been arrested after allegedly abusing a child under her care. Police said Juana Noyola, 67, worked at ABC/Tilley Time Daycare located at 4579 S 1175 W in Taylorsville. They said a mother picked up her children from the daycare...
kmyu.tv
Orem police seeking suspect after shooting injures two at off-campus student apartment
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Utah County are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled after a shooting that injured two people at an off-campus student apartment complex. They said officers responded to Axis Luxury Student Living at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday after a report that two people had been shot.
Police Log: $1000 Michael Kors theft, valuable comic book collection stolen from storage unit
Thursday, November 17 Retail theft There was a report of retail theft at the Michael Kors outlet in the Kimball Junction area, totaling two purses and coats, with a combined […]
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden
One person died from an accidental gunshot wound around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Ogden Police.
Utah man suffers life-threatening burns in shipping container explosion
A man is in critical condition with major burns to his body after an explosion inside a shipping container in a remote area of Utah County.
ksl.com
2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
