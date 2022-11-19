ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm

OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trevino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL — An 18-year-old man died and another driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Bountiful on Friday. About 9:15 p.m., a Woods Cross police officer observed a red car driving around 100 mph with no headlights on, according to a statement posted on Woods Cross Police Department's Facebook page.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

