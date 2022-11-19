ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

Avian flu has hit Utah’s turkey flocks hard this year

Avian influenza has been especially bad in the U.S. Forty-six states and over 50 million birds have been affected since February. The virus occurs naturally in wild birds and is spread through nasal and oral discharges and fecal droppings. It’s almost uniformly fatal to turkeys, chickens, ducks and waterfowl.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?

SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park

Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Epidemiologist says Utahns should be watching all disease trends, not just COVID

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns kept track of daily COVID-19 statistics for months and months, to better understand the virus and its spread. And while the Utah Department of Health and Human Services is still providing weekly updates on case numbers, hospitalizations, deaths and other stats, much of that data is painting a less accurate picture of COVID-19 cases in the community than it used to. Keeping an eye on the virus has become a less important marker for community health.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – November 18, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is anxiously awaiting you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Early Criticism of Woke Capitalism Was Ahead Of Its Time

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming was an early critic of woke capitalism, as it’s sometimes called, but the problems that arise when mixing business and politics are coming to the forefront. This year, many state attorneys general and treasurers are taking a closer look...
WYOMING STATE

