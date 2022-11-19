Read full article on original website
Related
Thanksgiving prices have Utahns feeling holiday sticker shock
Martha Sammond is excited to make her fluffy homemade rolls and decadent cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving, but like most Utah residents, she's already wary about the prices she will see at the store
KSLTV
New specialty license plate would help with Utah Honor Flight funding
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s not a day that goes by where Stephanie Harmon doesn’t think about U.S. Veterans. “Our military is very special to me,” she said. “I grew up in a very military family.”. It’s part of why she now runs the Utah...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
kuer.org
Avian flu has hit Utah’s turkey flocks hard this year
Avian influenza has been especially bad in the U.S. Forty-six states and over 50 million birds have been affected since February. The virus occurs naturally in wild birds and is spread through nasal and oral discharges and fecal droppings. It’s almost uniformly fatal to turkeys, chickens, ducks and waterfowl.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Long-awaited Costco opens doors in Logan as customers camp out night before
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A long-awaited wholesale store opened its doors in Cache Valley on Friday. Despite frigid temperatures and even some flurries, folks camped out overnight to get a chance to be the first inside the new Costco. The new store is located at 1160 North and 1000...
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
KSLTV
Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?
SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
kuer.org
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
Utah families dealing with rise in various sicknesses
The cold weather seems to have brought with it another cold and flu season, and Utah is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses along with COVID-19.
Utah leaders respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
Five people were killed and 25 others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
Upper Provo Watershed part of $450k allocation by Utah’s Blue Ribbon Fisheries for improvement, maintenance
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Blue Ribbon Fisheries are bodies of water that offer some of Utah’s best and highest-caliber fishing opportunities. This year, 16 projects totaling $450,000, were funded […]
ksl.com
Epidemiologist says Utahns should be watching all disease trends, not just COVID
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns kept track of daily COVID-19 statistics for months and months, to better understand the virus and its spread. And while the Utah Department of Health and Human Services is still providing weekly updates on case numbers, hospitalizations, deaths and other stats, much of that data is painting a less accurate picture of COVID-19 cases in the community than it used to. Keeping an eye on the virus has become a less important marker for community health.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – November 18, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is anxiously awaiting you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Bundle up and head out to a weekend event near you!
It's the weekend before Thanksgiving and Utahns are getting into the holiday spirit with community events! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend:
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Early Criticism of Woke Capitalism Was Ahead Of Its Time
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming was an early critic of woke capitalism, as it’s sometimes called, but the problems that arise when mixing business and politics are coming to the forefront. This year, many state attorneys general and treasurers are taking a closer look...
Comments / 2