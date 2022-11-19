Read full article on original website
Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
Salt Lake County deputy uses car to advertise need for kidney donor
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Dakota Patterson has stage 5 kidney disease and said at last check, his kidneys were functioning at 4 percent. He’s looking for a kidney donor — for kindness from a stranger. He even saw an idea on Facebook and decided to try it;...
New Utah preschool focuses on students' emotional well-being
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A new Utah preschool is focusing on fostering student's emotional and social wellbeing. At The Sammy Center three, four, and five-year-olds are taught self-regulation, empathy and other skills to last a lifetime. "We do regular check-ins. If a child is mad, we let them be...
No injuries after truck hauling dirt overturns in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was uninjured after a truck hauling dirt overturned in Summit County. Park City fire officials said multiple engines responded to the scene along with Utah Highway Patrol. They arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Aerie Drive and Deer Valley Drive.
Woman killed in shooting at parking lot outside downtown Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 29-year-old woman was killed in shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot during an altercation after several people were asked to leave a nearby nightclub. Officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to 300 South West Temple around...
GALLERY: Macy's holiday window display unveiled at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City has become even more festive after artists helped unveil their holiday creations displayed in the windows at Macy's in City Creek Center. The displays, revealed to shoppers on Friday, marked the department store's 11th year carrying on the tradition in Salt...
Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
Open house, dedication dates announced for Saratoga Springs Temple
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. Church officials shared that a public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023. Anyone is welcome to...
Silver Alert canceled out of Davis County for 80-year-old man with dementia
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials canceled the Sliver Alert for Torres around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; no other details were provided. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was activated for an 80-year-old man last seen in Davis County who suffers from dementia. Officials said Jesus Nieves Torres was last seen...
Suspect in Herriman SWAT situation dies after hours-long standoff, shootout
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man at the center of a SWAT incident that left a Herriman neighborhood under a shelter-in-place request died after an hours-long standoff Sunday evening, police said. Herriman police said they responded to the area of 13000 South and 5100 West on a report of...
Experts say gun owners may be tried criminally for not keeping weapons secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are still investigating how a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidently shot and killed himself. The tragedy happened last week in Taylorsville. According to police, both parents were home at the time of the accidental shooting. It’s not...
With Thanksgiving costing more, financial expert touches on ways to save
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Like it or not, Thanksgiving will cost more this year due to our current economy. While families might need to fork out more cash than last year, it doesn’t mean celebrating has to be off the table. Jeremy Blair is the VP of...
