On Saturday, Penn State and Rutgers will put their rivalry aside to join together in honoring the victims of this week’s tragedy on the campus of the University of Virginia. Players on both teams will wear a helmet decal in honor of the lives lost within the Virginia football program after this week’s shooting in Charlottesville. Penn State and Rutgers will wear a circular decal with the uniform numbers of Virginia football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devn Chandler. All three were killed in a shooting this week by a former Virginia football player. Penn State and Rutgers are obviously...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO