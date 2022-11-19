Read full article on original website
Related
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Springfield-Delco (PA) 2024 ATT Gougler commits to Drexel
Springfield-Delco (PA) 2024 attackman Ty Gougler of Duke’s Elite has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Drexel University. High school: Springfield-Delco (Springfield, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Attack. College committed to: Drexel University. Club team: Dukes Elite. Lacrosse honors: 2022 UA All-America Highlight, 2021 UA...
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Lampeter-Strasburg (PA) 2023 goalie Thomas commits to Holy Family
Lampeter-Strasburg (PA) 2023 goalie Bryce Thomas of Rise LC has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Holy Family University. High school: Lampeter-Strasburg High School (Lancaster, PA) Grad year: 2023. Position: Goalie. College committed to: Holy Family University. Club teams: Rise Lacrosse Club, im3. Lacrosse honors: All...
dcnewsnow.com
Virginia HS football region semifinal highlights
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are in the region semifinals for Virginia high school football, with our local teams battling it out to keep their seasons alive!. In the 6B Region, Freedom-Woodbridge continues to roll. The Eagles defeat John Champe 70-35, punching their ticket to the region final. Freedom is now 38 points away from scoring the most points EVER in a season in Virginia.
Towson secures 3 interceptions, beats Hampton 27-7
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns, Ubayd Steed made two interceptions in the first half and Towson beat Hampton 27-7 on Saturday.The Towson defense intercepted Hampton quarterback Malcolm Mays three times. Robert Javier returned his interception for a 70-yard touchdown with 8:04 left in the fourth quarter.Isaiah Perkins and Darian Street each had a receiving touchdown to give Towson (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) a 14-0 lead. Joachim Bangda carried it 11 times for 81 yards.Mays was 12 of 25 for 119 yards and a touchdown for Hampton (4-7, 1-7). Jadakis Bonds had five catches for 68 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown.The Tigers closed their season with four straight CAA wins.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Dominates Tennessee Invitational
The two-time defending national champion Cavaliers won 13 total events and shattered more records this weekend in Knoxville
Boston College head coach Earl Grant Talks Opening Win Against George Mason in Paradise Jam
Boston College basketball cruised to a painless victory on Friday against George Mason, and head coach Earl Grant discusses why the victory happened.
LOOK: Penn State and Rutgers honoring Virginia victims with helmet decal
On Saturday, Penn State and Rutgers will put their rivalry aside to join together in honoring the victims of this week’s tragedy on the campus of the University of Virginia. Players on both teams will wear a helmet decal in honor of the lives lost within the Virginia football program after this week’s shooting in Charlottesville. Penn State and Rutgers will wear a circular decal with the uniform numbers of Virginia football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devn Chandler. All three were killed in a shooting this week by a former Virginia football player. Penn State and Rutgers are obviously...
Apprentice School holds off Bridgewater to win Neptune Bowl
Victory caps off Builders’ most-successful season VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Capping off its most successful season, Apprentice School held off a strong Bridgewater team with a 38-28 win in the Neptune Bowl Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex. The Builders (9-1) finished with a .900 or better winning percentage for the first time in […]
First Colonial falls to Midlothian in Class 5 girls volleyball state championship game
First Colonial wrung every molecule of potential out of themselves this season. Only a few points kept the Patriots from a state title. The Patriots fell to Midlothian 26-24, 13-25, 26-28, 25-16, 15-13 in the Class 5 girls volleyball state championship Saturday at VCU’s Siegel Center. Against a bigger, deeper and more powerful team, First Colonial (25-4) pushed the undefeated Trojans to the ...
Valladay Drops 19, UVA Women's Basketball Beats American to Remain Unbeaten
Taylor Valladay scored 19 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 70-61 win over the Eagles to move to 5-0 on the season
Comments / 0