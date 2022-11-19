ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday

Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Gives Up Play-Calling

For weeks now, Denver Broncos fans have been pounding the table for head coach Nathaniel Hackett to relinquish offensive play-calling duties. On the morning of Denver's rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Pelissero broke the news that Hackett has done just that, giving the mantle to QBs coach Klint Kubiak.
DENVER, CO
MLive.com

‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf

ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Manning steals the spotlight in latest Caesars commercial

Peyton and Eli Manning are well-known Super Bowl champions who are now also beloved commentators on ESPN’s ManningCast for select Monday Night Football games. Their brother, Cooper, is not as well known because he did not make it to the NFL, but that wasn’t because he didn’t have the talent. In fact, it’s been said that Cooper was the most athletic of the Manning brothers. Unfortunately, Cooper’s football career was cut short by spinal stenosis before college.
TEXAS STATE
numberfire.com

Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'

Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Teammates Get In Fight On The Sideline

Things are getting chippy on the Arizona sideline this Saturday afternoon. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were visibly upset with each other during the third quarter. De Laura actually shoved Singer after they exchanged words. This obviously isn't a good look for either side involved....
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama

For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend

The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend. The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick. Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to...
Yardbarker

Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral

The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: ESPN Denies On-Air Beef Between Analysts

ESPN has denied an apparent on-air beef between analysts on Saturday night. On Saturday, ESPN college football analysts Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson appeared to get into it on the air, with Burns making a joke about Watson's wife. Burns made a comment on Watson's suit being too light. “As...
The Spun

ESPN College Football Analyst Is Under Fire For Wife Joke

ESPN's Peter Burns is catching some heat after his awkward on-air wife joke aimed at SEC Network colleague and former UGA tight end Benjamin Watson during Saturday's halftime show. A friendly discussion about suits took a turn when Burns joked about receiving a text from Watson's wife, which Watson was...

