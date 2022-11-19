Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday
Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
DK Metcalf fined almost $30,000 by NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct
According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been fined $29,785 by the league for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers. Metcalf was flagged for arguing with an official over an uncalled defensive pass interference penalty...
Bret Bielema Furious With Michigan Officials For What Happened During Halftime
The tunnel at Michigan Stadium strikes again. Illinois and Michigan were clearly unhappy with how things transpired as they were leaving their respective locker rooms. According to ESPN's Molly McGrath, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was furious that Michigan was running late as it was leaving the locker room. Bielema...
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Gives Up Play-Calling
For weeks now, Denver Broncos fans have been pounding the table for head coach Nathaniel Hackett to relinquish offensive play-calling duties. On the morning of Denver's rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Pelissero broke the news that Hackett has done just that, giving the mantle to QBs coach Klint Kubiak.
MLive.com
‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf
ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
Cooper Manning steals the spotlight in latest Caesars commercial
Peyton and Eli Manning are well-known Super Bowl champions who are now also beloved commentators on ESPN’s ManningCast for select Monday Night Football games. Their brother, Cooper, is not as well known because he did not make it to the NFL, but that wasn’t because he didn’t have the talent. In fact, it’s been said that Cooper was the most athletic of the Manning brothers. Unfortunately, Cooper’s football career was cut short by spinal stenosis before college.
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
Look: Teammates Get In Fight On The Sideline
Things are getting chippy on the Arizona sideline this Saturday afternoon. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were visibly upset with each other during the third quarter. De Laura actually shoved Singer after they exchanged words. This obviously isn't a good look for either side involved....
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
Yardbarker
Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama
For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend
The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend. The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick. Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to...
Yardbarker
NFL reportedly threatens 'significant discipline' for violations of alcohol policy
The NFL reportedly has left no doubt about its alcohol policies after Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding early Friday morning. "In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that league policy prohibits alcoholic beverages, including beer, in the locker rooms,...
Yardbarker
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral
The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
Look: ESPN Denies On-Air Beef Between Analysts
ESPN has denied an apparent on-air beef between analysts on Saturday night. On Saturday, ESPN college football analysts Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson appeared to get into it on the air, with Burns making a joke about Watson's wife. Burns made a comment on Watson's suit being too light. “As...
ESPN College Football Analyst Is Under Fire For Wife Joke
ESPN's Peter Burns is catching some heat after his awkward on-air wife joke aimed at SEC Network colleague and former UGA tight end Benjamin Watson during Saturday's halftime show. A friendly discussion about suits took a turn when Burns joked about receiving a text from Watson's wife, which Watson was...
Comments / 1