The Metaverse has opened a new fashion frontier that retailers are keen to explore. Adidas dives into the Metaverse with its first collection of NFT wearables, and they’ve done their homework. Winning over some NFT enthusiasts, the collection has included three creator-led wearables. The art style bares some resemblance to the Bored Ape and CryptoPunks aesthetic.

19 HOURS AGO