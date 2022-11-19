ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

North Korea's leader Kim reveals his daughter in rare appearance

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has appeared with his young daughter in public for the first time, confirming long-rumoured reports of her existence. The girl, believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, joined him at an inspection of a major intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday. The pair stood hand-in-hand during...
The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
BBC

North Korea: Kim Jong-un wants America's attention

It has been a confusing and nerve-wracking morning for people living in northern Japan. At 07:50, air raid alarms went off across Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures and TV programmes were interrupted to tell people to take shelter. The Japanese coast guard said a missile fired from North Korea was heading over Japan. North Korean missiles have crossed Japan before - one did last month - but never this far south.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
CBS Detroit

North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
CBS News

White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
104.1 WIKY

North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
CBS News

North Korea launches ICBM that could reach entire U.S. mainland, Japan says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, Japan's defense minister said. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
The Independent

World leaders condemn North Korea’s ‘brazen’ ICBM launch

North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, suspected to be one of its most powerful projectiles yet, was roundly condemned by major global powers and overshadowed the high-profile Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Thailand.The leaders of the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan, who have gathered for a 21-member economies inter-governmental forum in Thai capital Bangkok, convened an emergency meeting to discuss the launch. On Friday morning, North Korea blasted off an intercontinental ballistic missileâ (ICBM), suspected to be Hwasong-17, North Korea’s longest-range two-stage ICBM, that landed in Japnese exclusive economic zone, 200km off the...
Little Apple Post

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it's unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
msn.com

US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
