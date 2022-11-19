Read full article on original website
BBC
North Korea's leader Kim reveals his daughter in rare appearance
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has appeared with his young daughter in public for the first time, confirming long-rumoured reports of her existence. The girl, believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, joined him at an inspection of a major intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday. The pair stood hand-in-hand during...
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim
South Korea's former president, Moon Jae In, said on Monday that he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent as a gift by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, citing a lack of support from his successor.Nov. 7, 2022.
Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD
Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
BBC
North Korea: Kim Jong-un wants America's attention
It has been a confusing and nerve-wracking morning for people living in northern Japan. At 07:50, air raid alarms went off across Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures and TV programmes were interrupted to tell people to take shelter. The Japanese coast guard said a missile fired from North Korea was heading over Japan. North Korean missiles have crossed Japan before - one did last month - but never this far south.
Kim Jong Un's Daughter One of Many Mysteries in Secretive Leader's Family
The young girl is believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, but it's not entirely clear how old the dictator's daughter might be.
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
BBC
North Korea tensions: Why is Kim Jong-un upping the pressure?
Periods of tension with North Korea come and go, but the situation on the Korean peninsula right now is the most volatile it has been in five years and it looks likely to get worse. Over the past month the North has fired a missile over Japan, forcing residents to...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
North Korea claims Friday's launch was a 'new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile'
North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says
White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch
104.1 WIKY
North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
North Korea launches ICBM that could reach entire U.S. mainland, Japan says
World leaders condemn North Korea’s ‘brazen’ ICBM launch
North Korea fires suspected ICBM with range to hit all of U.S.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
msn.com
US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea
North Korean ICBM lands 130 miles off coast of Japan
