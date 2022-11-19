Yes; over east Hyde Park, Woodlawn Hyde Park, and Kenwood, mice are a huge problem. It's the city's fault the neighborhoods are so infested. From the degree of infestation; their restaurant level is severe. Most apartment buildings are infested with mice too. I had 3 apartments in Hype Park and all had mice infestations; you can hear them when they get busy at night. The city needs a full-scale assault on mice in Hype Park; with rent for a 1 bedroom going for 1300 you'd think mice wouldn't be an issue, but the money grubbers over there and the university sapping everyone; nobody cares.
Comments / 12