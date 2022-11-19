Read full article on original website
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
Jonathan Jackson elected to Congress in a landslide
Jonathan Jackson, scion of one of Chicago’s most prominent families in politics and activism, has easily won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson will succeed longtime Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District seat in January. “I am so honored to be your representative from the...
Peters, Hunter, Tarver, Buckner and Robinson all re-elected to General Assembly
Hyde Park-Kenwood and adjourning areas' state legislators — Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), Kambium “Kam” Buckner (D-26th), Lamont Robinson Jr. (D-5th) and Sens. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) — have all been reelected unopposed to the General Assembly. “I’m extremely excited that the...
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Dems claim electoral mandate for broad criminal justice reform; SAFE-T Act changes could be forthcoming, ‘technical’ in nature
SPRINGFIELD — Changes may yet come to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform before its Jan. 1 effective date, but some of its major proponents in the General Assembly said the results of the Nov. 8 general election have signified that the ship has sailed on drastic amendments to it.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
