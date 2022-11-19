The New Orleans Pelicans are doing their part to make sure no one in New Orleans is without a turkey on Thanksgiving. Saturday, Brandon Ingram passed out Thanksgiving essentials to 100 families at the Fischer Senior Community Center on the West Bank. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum was in New Orleans East, where he helped 500 families get the groceries they needed at an event at Joe Brown Park.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO