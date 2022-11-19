Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
Mabank Police Department looking for missing girl
MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around […]
KLTV
Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
KLTV
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information. According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.
ktbb.com
Man arrested after 100 mph chase; officials say trailer “full of marijuana”
KILGORE – A man was arrested in Kilgore Friday after officials said a pickup truck towing an allegedly stolen U-Haul trailer took off as a K9 unit in Smith County tried to make a traffic stop. And late Friday afternoon, we learned the story had taken on a significant illegal drug angle. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Larry Christian says the truck led authorities on a chase around 11:30 a.m. down I-20 into Gregg County, with speeds exceeding 100 mph. Officials say the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and DPS deployed spikes in front of the truck before the pickup exited onto Highway 42. The driver blew through several red lights in Kilgore as sparks began to fly from the tireless rims of the truck and trailer, according to authorities.
KLTV
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
KLTV
High Speed Chase
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
KLTV
Suspects accused of reselling products bought with stolen checks to buy narcotics
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has arrested three people for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are accused of using stolen and fraudulent checks to buy thousands of dollars in products from East Texas stores, and then reselling the items for money to buy drugs.
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
ketk.com
Kilgore Police investigating apartment hit by gunfire
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department announced that they are looking for information about Meadow Green apartment complex being hit by gunfire. Officials said the apartment, located in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive, was hit by gunfire around 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 12.
KLTV
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
KLTV
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
KLTV
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
Old Omen Road in Tyler has ‘slightly new look’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler announced that Old Omen Road from University Boulevard to Shiloh Road has a “slightly different look.” The city said that the road was recently seal-coated and repainted, adding a small buffer between the main lanes and the bicycle lane to make traveling safer for bicyclists on the […]
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV’s Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach, Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team. Mark Scirto speaks from the heart at Salvation Army holiday opening event. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mark Scirto...
Comments / 0