Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around […]
MABANK, TX
KLTV

Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore

KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information. According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.
MABANK, TX
ktbb.com

Man arrested after 100 mph chase; officials say trailer “full of marijuana”

KILGORE – A man was arrested in Kilgore Friday after officials said a pickup truck towing an allegedly stolen U-Haul trailer took off as a K9 unit in Smith County tried to make a traffic stop. And late Friday afternoon, we learned the story had taken on a significant illegal drug angle. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Larry Christian says the truck led authorities on a chase around 11:30 a.m. down I-20 into Gregg County, with speeds exceeding 100 mph. Officials say the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and DPS deployed spikes in front of the truck before the pickup exited onto Highway 42. The driver blew through several red lights in Kilgore as sparks began to fly from the tireless rims of the truck and trailer, according to authorities.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

High Speed Chase

TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Kilgore Police investigating apartment hit by gunfire

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department announced that they are looking for information about Meadow Green apartment complex being hit by gunfire. Officials said the apartment, located in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive, was hit by gunfire around 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 12.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler

TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Old Omen Road in Tyler has ‘slightly new look’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler announced that Old Omen Road from University Boulevard to Shiloh Road has a “slightly different look.” The city said that the road was recently seal-coated and repainted, adding a small buffer between the main lanes and the bicycle lane to make traveling safer for bicyclists on the […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, TX

