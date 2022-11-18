Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
Cars, sensors and the IoT in the smart city
Forget the smart home. Smart TVs, fridges and light bulbs might make our lives more convenient by a small margin, but arguably, the true potential of sensors and related IoT technology lies in smart cities and cars. These could change the way most humans live for the better, improving resource efficiency and overcoming many of the problems cities face. After all, 56% of the world’s population lives in cities now and this is set to continue rising.
globalspec.com
4 top design challenges in thermal management systems
Thermal management may be one of the most important design factors in electric vehicle (EV) systems. Sustaining excellent temperature control in the cabin is essential for comfortable travel as well as the proper functioning of critical systems within the vehicle. Design engineers are also under pressure to overcome energy losses through proper friction management. Here are four top thermal management design challenges and how you can solve them!
satnews.com
EASii IC and ST Engineering iDirect’s demonstration of HTS Free Hopper Project for European Space Agency at Electronica 2022
Interoperability testing with ST Engineering iDirect’s wideband patented MCM7500 Multi-Carrier Modulator and EASii IC’s Oxford-2 satellite modem ASIC will be showcased during the upcoming Electronica 2022 event in Munich from November 15-18th. The demonstration will be conducted as part of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Free Hopper project,...
globalspec.com
Lightweight tracking antenna system enables extended mission range for remotely piloted aircraft systems
The communications link is a crucial determinant of mission capability in unmanned aircraft systems. This wireless connection between the ground segment and the air segment ensures command and control of remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is maintained. The gTAS, or GNSS-aided tracking antenna system, designed by antenna development and manufacturing company PIDSO, provides automatic vehicle tracking over long distances. The system provides a steady link between the RPA and the ground control station, connecting the equipment that gathers imaging data and the equipment that processes and analyzes the data.
globalspec.com
NASA tool detects methane super-emitters from space
A tool initially designed by NASA for studying the impact of dust on the climate is now being used to identify so-called methane “super-emitters” around the globe. NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) tool, initially designed to understand the relationship between airborne dust and the climate, was installed on the International Space Station where it detected more than 50 methane plumes from oilfields and oil and gas infrastructure, waste processing and agricultural sectors.
industrytoday.com
Research Equipment for Space Mission Arrives in Sweden
Logistics expert Thomas Heger: “This is the northernmost point a Gebrüder Weiss truck has ever been.”. Kiruna / Lauterach. The Gebrüder Weiss container with the research equipment for the space mission has arrived in Kiruna, northern Sweden. Truck driver Rudolf Kiesel was on the road for four days to cover the 2,000 kilometers from Berlin to the Arctic Circle via Stockholm. Gebrüder Weiss is the official logistics partner of the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) and was responsible for organizing the transport of the equipment for the 15th space mission. Preparations are now beginning there for the rocket launch, which is scheduled for November 22.
gcaptain.com
French Maritime Tech Company Sinay Has Announced The Signature Of A 1,6 Million EUR Contract With The European Space Agency to create A Digital Maritime Platform
The Digital Port Platform project consists of a Hub of maritime modules to enhance port competitiveness through improved efficiency and increased sustainability. With the support of the CNES, Sinay’s expertise in advanced AI technologies and the maritime environment stand out during ESA’s search for potential service providers. The Digital Port Platform will show how the integration of space assets is a key enabler for maritime sustainability and port system evolution, transforming space and maritime data into key indicators, and enabling data-driven management to solve major environmental and performance issues.
Freethink
UK test-fires its first high-energy laser weapon
The UK has successfully test-fired its first high-powered, long-range laser weapon — putting its military one step closer to dramatically improving its defense against incoming threats. “[This] is the culmination of five years worth of effort … To get to a position where we’ve proven that the technology is...
Comments / 0