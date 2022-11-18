Logistics expert Thomas Heger: “This is the northernmost point a Gebrüder Weiss truck has ever been.”. Kiruna / Lauterach. The Gebrüder Weiss container with the research equipment for the space mission has arrived in Kiruna, northern Sweden. Truck driver Rudolf Kiesel was on the road for four days to cover the 2,000 kilometers from Berlin to the Arctic Circle via Stockholm. Gebrüder Weiss is the official logistics partner of the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) and was responsible for organizing the transport of the equipment for the 15th space mission. Preparations are now beginning there for the rocket launch, which is scheduled for November 22.

